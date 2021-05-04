د . إAEDSRر . س

#Tell Me You Live In Dubai Without Telling Me... Is TikTok Viral

The TikTok trend that allows people to expose their favorite, funniest and hidden stereotypes of where they’re from is viral and Dubai TikTok nation is standing up with these seriously relatable vids.

Creators like @ellzville jumped on the trend to show the rest of the world what life is like in Dubai, and it’s videos like drive-thru karak pick ups, driving inches close to the speed limit and hair-filled drains that are getting most of your views.

The TikTok vids with the most views on the tag so far…

You’ll know this if you’ve been here long enough

@ellzville#fyp #dxb #dubai♬ original sound – Ellz

How locals order karak

Dubai roads are a special place

@eloika_kalalaTell me you live in Dubai, without telling me you live in Dubai. #dubai #uae #fyp♬ original sound – Eloika_Kalala

Accuracy levels are high

@sammysreel#dubai #middleeast #perfumeobsession #afnanperfumes #dubaiperfumes #arabicperfumes #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #explore #trending #whenyouliveindubai♬ original sound – Bestviralvidz

Karak and paratha – no finer duo

@itsnoorr_My daily go to😍🌯 have u tried paratha and Karak?🤔 #tellmewithouttellingme #uae #dubai #arab #ما_بتضحك #food #karak #tiktokarab #comedy #viral #fyp♬ original sound – Noor♡

We live in Dubai – we love Dubai and everything it has to offer

@itsmepautorresNow, tell me you live in dubai, without telling you live in dubai, oh diba paulit ulit 🙈🤣🤣 #tiktokdubai🇦🇪 #tiktokphilippines🇵🇭♬ original sound – Ellz

Long hair crew know this too well

@lifelogswithsarahLiterally every single time i brush. Who agrees? #fyp #foryoupage #following #uae #basedonreallife #realitycheck #reality #nofilters♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

An accurate representation

@valeriya.s.i#dubailifestyle #dubailife #dubai #dubai_dxb_uae #luxurycars #cars #dubaicars♬ Hit It – Yung Skrrt

Read Next: A 10-Year-Old Dubai Student Broke A World Record By Naming All 196 Countries

There are spelling bees, there are sports day but ask me what the capital of Peru is, I wouldn’t know without making sure with Google. An exceptionally talented 10-year-old student from Dubai truly wowed us with her knowledge of countries.

Sara Chhipa attempted to break a world record in a virtual event. She knew the capital of Peru is Lima.

A 10 year old had jaws dropping when she successfully names all officially recognised 196 countries

Read it here

