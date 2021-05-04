#Tell Me You Live In Dubai Without Telling Me… Is TikTok Viral

The TikTok trend that allows people to expose their favorite, funniest and hidden stereotypes of where they’re from is viral and Dubai TikTok nation is standing up with these seriously relatable vids.

Creators like @ellzville jumped on the trend to show the rest of the world what life is like in Dubai, and it’s videos like drive-thru karak pick ups, driving inches close to the speed limit and hair-filled drains that are getting most of your views.

The TikTok vids with the most views on the tag so far…