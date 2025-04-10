Top Iranian Food Blogger Shares The Honor Of Visiting Sheikh Hamdan’s Home

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
In this exclusive interview with Mr. Taster, the food sensation with over 4 million followers, he goes behind the scenes of his rise to fame, how he uncovered his passion for food, and dove into his wildest culinary experiences. From viral videos to exotic meals, he’s seen and tasted it all, sharing his love for food and culture in a way that’s totally addictive.
“I paid $3,000 just to have one bite of camel and it was totally worth it!” said Mr. Taster
Here’s what you’ll get from the show:
The inside scoop on how Mr. Taster built a massive following
His take on Dubai’s ever-growing food scene
The secrets behind his most viral videos (and the ones that almost got him in trouble!)
A hilarious food combo challenge that you have to see to believe
Don’t miss it!
