Tremors Of A 6.0 Earthquake Were Felt In The UAE

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 that originated from Iran shook UAE residents awake on Saturday morning at 7:37 am.

The Epicenter was located in Southern Iran, 8 kilometres below the ground.

Residents report shaking

Many residents across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi took to Twitter and Instagram to report their experiences.

The shaking reportedly lasted for about 6 – 7 seconds.

Third earthquake in the past ten days

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported in the UAE ten days ago on June 15. It took place at around 10:07 am GST.

Three days later, there were reports of another minor earthquake on Saturday, June 18. It was recorded at a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter Scale and was not felt by UAE residents.

