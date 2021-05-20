د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

A Millennial & Gen Z Media Agency In Dubai Just Opened A Supermarket

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Media Supermarket is here!

The media industry is just taking over the region and the voices of youths are heard and very much impactful. A local company combined the talents of youths and the growing industry to launch Trifid Media in 2018. Oh and when we say youth, we mean Gen Z and Millennials.

Trifid Media is owned by Mahdi Shafiei. Not only is he venturing into the world of production and marketing, he got into something completely unexpected.

Trifid Media just opened Tri Something Supermarket in Al Quoz

@mahdi.shafiei##mahdishafiei ##trifidmedia♬ original sound – Mahdi Shafiei

Tri Something Supermarket was a light bulb idea for Trifid Media’s founder

In Mahdi’s TikTok about the launch of his new venture he said the idea for it came out of nowhere.

I don’t know why, when, how, that idea came into mind to start something like that.

He said the reason why he chose Al Quoz area is because it doesn’t have any supermarkets. He labeled it as a “media supermarket.” GUYS, the interior of this place is actually something out of Pinterest. It’s sleek, rustic, modern yet comfortable and obviously PACKED with snacks.

Trifid Media’s TikTok game is strong and the employees are heavily involved in all aspects of content creating. Mahdi has been using his own TikTok account to let viewers know that they are more than welcome to apply for a job at Trifid Media. The company is definitely known for their youth vibes and positive energy so opening up a supermarket out of the blue is something pretty spot on for them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tri-Something (@trisomething.ae)

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Dubai Police Are Searching For A Wild Animal In The Springs After Possible Sighting

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?