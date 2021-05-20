A Millennial & Gen Z Media Agency In Dubai Just Opened A Supermarket

Trifid Media is owned by Mahdi Shafiei . Not only is he venturing into the world of production and marketing, he got into something completely unexpected.

The media industry is just taking over the region and the voices of youths are heard and very much impactful. A local company combined the talents of youths and the growing industry to launch Trifid Media in 2018. Oh and when we say youth, we mean Gen Z and Millennials.

Tri Something Supermarket was a light bulb idea for Trifid Media’s founder

In Mahdi’s TikTok about the launch of his new venture he said the idea for it came out of nowhere.

I don’t know why, when, how, that idea came into mind to start something like that.

He said the reason why he chose Al Quoz area is because it doesn’t have any supermarkets. He labeled it as a “media supermarket.” GUYS, the interior of this place is actually something out of Pinterest. It’s sleek, rustic, modern yet comfortable and obviously PACKED with snacks.

Trifid Media’s TikTok game is strong and the employees are heavily involved in all aspects of content creating. Mahdi has been using his own TikTok account to let viewers know that they are more than welcome to apply for a job at Trifid Media. The company is definitely known for their youth vibes and positive energy so opening up a supermarket out of the blue is something pretty spot on for them.