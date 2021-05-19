Trained Professionals Are Searching For A Wild Animal In The Springs Is it a jaguar? Is it a leopard? Is it simply a big house cat?! WhatsApp and social media was on fire last night after a video went viral, showing what is potentially a wild animal on the loose in the Springs community. Last night, Dubai authorities issued a statement to reassure residents that trained professionals are searching the area for the animal. Dubai Police today reassured the community that it is taking all measures to minimise any potential danger to people from a wild animal that was spotted in The Springs 3 area in Dubai.Trained professionals are currently conducting an extensive search to locate&capture the animal.

A concerned resident shared the footage to spread the word after the mysterious sighting

Someone whatsapped it to me! This is not my video- it’s been forwarded so many times. No idea what to make of this. Is it really a Jaguar/panther? is it a humongous black cat? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? pic.twitter.com/sRnQNkvNZn — Noha (@juneonesix) May 18, 2021

“Members of The Springs community to exercise all necessary caution”

Please call 901 if you have any information Dubai Police added there is a ‘severe’ jail sentence and fines up for grabs for anyone who brings a wild animal into public.

