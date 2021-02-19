A UAE Bank Highlights The Fraudsters Of The Pandemic In A Hilarious New Ad

The UAE Bank just released a PSA video against the pandemic’s fraudsters and it is absolutely hilarious.

Emirates NBD has been releasing a number of thought-provoking ads in the last few years and this recent one just tops the cake!

In a recent video ad by the UAE bank, a warning was sent out to its bank users in the most creative way possible. Never mind the ole warn and caution tweet, the bank took things to another level with a quality production and a character we may all be familiar with, especially since the pandemic took place.

Your everyday fraudster: the ones who say you’ve won something, asking to share your CVV, password or to donate without verification and even unverified vaccine registration links