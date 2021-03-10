A UAE VS Israel Rugby Match Is Happening This Month

The national teams of the UAE and Israel are going head to head in a friendly rugby game on March 19. The UAE Rugby Federation announced on Tuesday March, 9 that the match is taking place at Dubai Sports City stadiums. Bringing the countries closer through sports is a stepping stone for a better relation. The match aims to shed light on the two countries building a stronger tie since the historic peace treaty that took place last year

The media are invited to attend and cover the rugby match as this will be the first of its kind The attending media must adhere to all COVID precautionary measures to ensure public safety. Qais Al Dhalai, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, stated there will be a virtual press conference in the next fews days to announce more details about the event. The press conference will reveal the date when the Israeli team are arriving to Dubai and the schedule for the first match. The conference will also discuss the vision behind the developing cooperation between both federations.

