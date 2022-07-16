UAE Leads The Arab World In The 2022 Global Gender Gap Report

We have some excellent news! The UAE is leading the Arab world according to the 2022 Global Gender Gap Report published by the World Economic Forum.

This means that the UAE is making fast strides to achieve gender parity and has the best score among all other Arab countries- this is the type of news we love to hear!

The Dubai Media office shared the good news via Twitter yesterday.

#UAE leads the Arab world in @wef‘s 2022 Global Gender Gap Report. pic.twitter.com/sJLUlhAv0s — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 14, 2022

The UAE has risen four places from 2021

Globally, the country stands in the 68th position with a Gender Gap score of 0.716. A total of 146 countries were evaluated on the basis of four main dimensions- economic opportunities, education, health and political leadership.

The UAE ranked 49 in Educational Attainment, 30 in Political Empowerment, 122 in Health and Survival and 132 in Economic Partnership and Opportunity

The Global Gender Gap Report 2022 is live. Contained inside, the world’s most gender-equal countries, where the gap still needs closing, and the actions being taken to do so. Read it here: https://t.co/WI3JsAj6fM#gendergap22 pic.twitter.com/hkddaGUsOx — World Economic Forum (@wef) July 13, 2022

The Global Gender Gap Report is published annually by the WEF

The World Economic Forum is an international organization for public-private cooperation. The report was published with the following comment-

Gender parity is not recovering, according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2022. It will take another 132 years to close the global gender gap. As crises are compounding, women’s workforce outcomes are suffering and the risk of global gender parity backsliding further intensifies.

Iceland has ranked first with a score of 0.908, followed by Finland, Norway, and New Zealand.

Afghanistan has come in last, with a Gender Gap Score of 0.435.

