UAE Residents Peacefully Join The #EndSARS Campaign Against Controversial Nigerian Police Force

If you’ve been surfing about on Twitter recently, you would’ve noticed the #EndSARS or #EndPoliceBrutality tags trending. These hashtags were started to raise awareness against the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad or SARS of Nigeria. The discussions started when people shared stories and videos of how SARS has been treating the public and especially the youth of the nation. Protests have started to take shape across the world in cities like Berlin, as more people have now become aware of the issue

#EndSARS protest at the Embassy of Nigeria in Berlin pic.twitter.com/qkKLtq1N7j — Tomi Oladipo (@Tomi_Oladipo) October 11, 2020

Even in London, residents gathered on the streets collectively to raise their voice

In Dubai, residents peacefully took to the streets to show their support with masks on and messages that spread awareness

In the past month, Nigerian-born DJ and Producer, Cuppy, visited Dubai and shared snaps from her time here. However, she travelled back to Lagos on Saturday to join the protest in the country

Finally able fly to Lagos and join the #EndSars protest. 🇳🇬✊🏾 …So inspired by all the young people out there risking their lives to amplify awareness. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/ubh4qeTR6z — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) October 10, 2020

Besides Cuppy, other celebrities have also joined in the conversation to show their support and talk about the problem. Football Club Arsenal’s Mesut Özil and the Star Wars star John Boyega took to Twitter to help in making #EndSARS trending

Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let's make this a trending topic everywhere ▶️ #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. 🇳🇬💚 #EndPoliceBrutality — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 11, 2020

The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem! #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 9, 2020