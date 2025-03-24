UAE Rolls Out New AED 100 banknote with fresh design and smart features

The UAE has just unveiled a brand-new AED 100 banknote, now officially in circulation from March 24. This vibrant new note combines heritage, progress, and security all in one sleek design.

What’s new in the design?

The front of the note features the iconic Um Al Quwain National Fort, while the back highlights the Port of Fujairah. Adding a modern touch, the note also showcases the Etihad Rail, a vital project connecting the UAE with GCC countries. The familiar red color remains, but with upgraded printing techniques that make it stand out.

أصدر #مصرف_الإمارات_المركزي، ورقة نقدية جديدة من فئة الـ 100 درهم من مادةالبوليمر، تتميز بتصاميم مبتكرة وخصائص أمنية متطورة، تماشياً مع رؤية القيادة الرشيدة في إبراز ريادة دولة الإمارات في مجال الاستدامة. لمزيد من المعلومات: https://t.co/e6QJuFwbxX pic.twitter.com/98aGLDAgR1 — Central Bank of the UAE (@centralbankuae) March 24, 2025

Stronger, safer & smarter material

Made of durable polymer, the new AED 100 is designed to last longer than traditional paper notes. It also boasts advanced security features like Spark flow dimensions and Kinegram Colors to combat counterfeiting. For added accessibility, the note includes Braille symbols to help visually impaired users identify its value.

The new AED 100 will circulate alongside existing AED 100 notes, both of which remain valid.

