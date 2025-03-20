UAE Schools Step Up Anti-Vaping Efforts

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
GEMS Education is introducing a new initiative with stricter policies and awareness campaigns to combat vaping & smoking amongst students.
To combat the rising vaping trend among students, GEMS Education has launched a zero-tolerance campaign featuring:
The new vape detection sensors will be placed in key locations on campuses. These sensors are designed to:
In addition to enforcement measures, Students caught vaping will receive educational sessions with counselors to help them quit. Schools will also partner with medical professionals to support students battling nicotine addiction.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, highlighted the importance of these steps:
“Vaping is one of the most pressing health threats facing young people today. By installing cutting-edge vaping sensors across campuses, we are setting a new standard in student protection. This is not just about enforcement; it’s about prevention, education, and ensuring our students make informed choices about their health.”
