UAE Schools Step Up Anti-Vaping Efforts

Several UAE schools are ramping up measures to keep campuses vape-free

GEMS Education is introducing a new initiative with stricter policies and awareness campaigns to combat vaping & smoking amongst students.

New measures in place

To combat the rising vaping trend among students, GEMS Education has launched a zero-tolerance campaign featuring:

Random bag checks : Students may face surprise checks to ensure no vaping devices are brought to school.

: Students may face surprise checks to ensure no vaping devices are brought to school. Vape detection sensors : Schools will install high-tech sensors that can detect vaping in real-time and notify administrators immediately.

: Schools will install high-tech sensors that can detect vaping in real-time and notify administrators immediately. Education and awareness: Anti-vaping lessons will be integrated into the curriculum to teach students about the dangers of vaping and nicotine addiction.

Advanced vape sensors

The new vape detection sensors will be placed in key locations on campuses. These sensors are designed to:

Differentiate vaping smoke from other airborne particles to ensure accuracy.

Detect certain words like ‘help’ to alert staff if a student is in distress.

In addition to enforcement measures, Students caught vaping will receive educational sessions with counselors to help them quit. Schools will also partner with medical professionals to support students battling nicotine addiction.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, highlighted the importance of these steps:

“Vaping is one of the most pressing health threats facing young people today. By installing cutting-edge vaping sensors across campuses, we are setting a new standard in student protection. This is not just about enforcement; it’s about prevention, education, and ensuring our students make informed choices about their health.”

