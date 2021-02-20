Community
A Dubai Coach Completes A The UAEMan Challenge And Raises Money For Charities
UAEMan just completed its three-day challenge and it was all done for the love of sport, community and to dedicate proceeds to the charities of Al Jalila Foundation and Heroes Of Hope.
The challenge was completed by Joao Arteche coach at the BR Performance Studios and BR Triathlon and his group of dedicated athletes.
The willpower it took to complete the triathlon that ran across parts of the UAE truly represent the UAEMan’s reason for having taken place, “sports is more than just about getting fit, it’s about physical and mental health, peace of mind, therapy, community, and more.”
Joao not only accepted but led other participants on a three-day triathlon:
The challenges included ultra swimmming, ultra biking, ultra running and everesting
The first day: The swimming meet was completed completing 34k in less than 11 hours
Wow.
UAEMan completed the finish line for the final aspect of the challenge on Friday night
SUCCESS! Joao’s final scream ended the three-day challenge
In the next slide (video below), he also shares how he was able to overcome the adversities that came with the final challenge.