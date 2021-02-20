د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

A Dubai Coach Completes A The UAEMan Challenge And Raises Money For Charities

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

UAEMan just completed its three-day challenge and it was all done for the love of sport, community and to dedicate proceeds to the charities of Al Jalila Foundation and Heroes Of Hope.

The challenge was completed by Joao Arteche coach at the BR Performance Studios and BR Triathlon and his group of dedicated athletes.

The willpower it took to complete the triathlon that ran across parts of the UAE truly represent the UAEMan’s reason for having taken place, “sports is more than just about getting fit, it’s about physical and mental health, peace of mind, therapy, community, and more.”

Joao not only accepted but led other participants on a three-day triathlon:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UAEMan Challenge (@uaeman_challenge)

The challenges included ultra swimmming, ultra biking, ultra running and everesting

The first day: The swimming meet was completed completing 34k in less than 11 hours

Wow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UAEMan Challenge (@uaeman_challenge)

UAEMan completed the finish line for the final aspect of the challenge on Friday night

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UAEMan Challenge (@uaeman_challenge)

SUCCESS! Joao’s final scream ended the three-day challenge

In the next slide (video below), he also shares how he was able to overcome the adversities that came with the final challenge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UAEMan Challenge (@uaeman_challenge)

Congrats to the UAEMan Challenge- what an incredible performance and endearing initiative!

Listen to The Lovin Daily: Is PDA In The UAE Allowed? A Lawyer On TikTok Explains In A Viral Video

Read More on Lovin Dubai:

A Travel Agency In Dubai Was Shut Down For Offering PCR Tests Via WhatsApp

WATCH: Footage Of Abu Dhabi In The ’80s Show It In All Its Nostalgic Glory

A UAE Bank Highlights The Fraudsters Of The Pandemic In A Hilarious New Ad

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?