A Dubai Coach Completes A The UAEMan Challenge And Raises Money For Charities

UAEMan just completed its three-day challenge and it was all done for the love of sport, community and to dedicate proceeds to the charities of Al Jalila Foundation and Heroes Of Hope.

The challenge was completed by Joao Arteche coach at the BR Performance Studios and BR Triathlon and his group of dedicated athletes.

The willpower it took to complete the triathlon that ran across parts of the UAE truly represent the UAEMan’s reason for having taken place, “sports is more than just about getting fit, it’s about physical and mental health, peace of mind, therapy, community, and more.”

Joao not only accepted but led other participants on a three-day triathlon: