Dubai
UAE’s Cyber Security Council Warns Users About Zoom And How It’s Causing User’s Devices To Be Compromised
The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) along with the UAE’s Cyber Security Council has issued a warning to users of the video platform Zoom.
In an official statement shared on social media, TDRA said that the app saw vulnerabilities being detected, meaning users’ devices may be compromised.
⚠️⚠️#alert regarding #zoom application @cscae1 pic.twitter.com/7qJLstAidK
— تدرا 🇦🇪 TDRA (@tdrauae) May 27, 2022
How to protect yourself from it? Update Zoom and ensure you have its latest version
The authority urged UAE residents to protect themselves bu updating the program on their devices, and ensuring that they’ve installed the latest version.
