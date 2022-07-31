Latest
UAE’s KhalifaSat Just Dropped Some Stunning Visuals Of Dubai From Space
KhalifaSat, the UAE’s first entirely Emirati-made satellite just dropped some fascinating shots of Dubai from space and as expected- we can now declare that Dubai is gorgeous from ALL angles!
The shots are of four signature attractions- Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab, and The World Islands.
Fascinating #DubaiDestinations from Space.
Astonishing photos taken by KhalifaSat showcasing some of #Dubai’s top destinations including Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and The World Islands. pic.twitter.com/HLmRtrSLT4
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 29, 2022
4. Ain Dubai
3. Burj Al Arab
2. The World Islands
1. Burj Khalifa
