UAE’s KhalifaSat Just Dropped Some Stunning Visuals Of Dubai From Space

KhalifaSat, the UAE’s first entirely Emirati-made satellite just dropped some fascinating shots of Dubai from space and as expected- we can now declare that Dubai is gorgeous from ALL angles!

The shots are of four signature attractions- Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab, and The World Islands.

4. Ain Dubai

3. Burj Al Arab

2. The World Islands

1. Burj Khalifa

