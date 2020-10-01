9 Brilliant Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Oh hey beaut weekend, where have you been all my life?! The city is buzzing (prolly due to all the free coffee consumed on International Coffee Day) and there’s loads happening, get out there and enjoy these cooler climes! Just a reminder, the virus lives among us, it’s going nowhere, so stay safe, wash your hands and avoid social gatherings.

9. Prepare to be buzzed ‘cus today is International Coffee Day and there’s free coffee all over town Enjoy a complimentary cuppa Joe at Al Mashowa, Al Nafoorah, Babaji and Sikka Café, one cup per guest, available all day!

Flow is offering the first 100 cups free. RUN!

Enjoy five espresso-based cocktails , each available at The Duck Hook, Hillhouse Brasserie, Perry & Blackwelder’s and Trattoria

, each available at The Duck Hook, Hillhouse Brasserie, Perry & Blackwelder’s and Trattoria Head to Cafe Nero, get a coffee for 10AED coffee and 20% of profits from will be donated to the people of Lebanon

8. The Ripe Market is happening this weekend at three locations The Ripe Market, aka your fave local market featuring local businesses and everything from organic skincare, handcrafted leather bags, handmade jewellery, unique fashion, art and more, perfect for a weekend stroll. Take notes of these dates peeps! • Ripe Market, Springs Souk (Every Friday 10am-LATE)

• Ripe Market, Times Square Center (Every Saturday 10am-5pm)

• Ripe Retail Pop-Up, Nakheel Mall (Every Friday & Saturday 10am-7pm)

7. The one… The only… Nikki Beach is BACK! The news bougee pool luvvas have been waiting for, Nikki Beach throws open its doors today for a brand new season. Following all government protocols to reopen, reservations are required. For bookings, please contact reservations.dubai@nikkibeach.com / or call +971 4 376 6162

6. Deep House Yoga happening this Friday You + yoga + music brought to you by DJ, Charl Chaka and yoga instructor, Jes Body. Think fun, uplifting vibes… What a BRILL way to kick off your weekend. Where? LAH LAH, Zabeel House, The Greens. When? Fri, 2nd Oct at 11am How much? AED100 Please register to confirm your spot here More info here

5. Friday brunch is BACK at LSB JBR Get Absolutely Barreled this weekend at the Friday brunch that already has your attention. From AED200 (soft drinks) and AED250, (house drinks) think; tasty food, live tunes, and heaps of candy-land themed sweet surprises!

4. A great deal for private hotel pools is only available during October If it’s a hotel staycay you seek, and a private plunge pool you dream about, put Arjaan by Rotana on your radar. With 30% deals available throughout the month of October, plus some additional extras if you want to plan something a little special, this Media City hotel has got you. Rooms from AED999 – Book it in ASAP here! For booking or more information, please call 04 436 0000, WhatsApp +971 50 6365703 or email sales.arjaandmc@rotana.com

3. BiCE is hosting birthday celebrations all month to celebrate 20 years! It’s been 20 YEARS since BiCE Ristorante opened its doors in Dubai, and classic Italian cooking with a modern twist in the city has never looked back. There will be festivities throughout the month of October to celebrate! Firstly, you’re invited to join for a special menu featuring 20 of the best dishes from the last 20 years, (available from October 1 to October 10) and secondly, there will be a big birthday brunch happening every Friday during the month of October. Brunch fun plus amazing food… dreammmmm! Full info here

2. Support rebuilding Beirut Rotana is collaborating with Emirates Red Crescent on October 2 and October 3, by donating 4+8=12% of all Rotana restaurant revenues in UAE to Beirut. Guests are also invited to add individual donations which will also be added to the fund. The hotel has also made an individual financial donation for every colleague employed within the Rotana family in Beirut… Amazing. More details and restaurants included listed here