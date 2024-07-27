WEEKEND HOTLIST: 11 Last Minute Plans!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

11. New International Acts Ignite the Stage at DREAM This Summer

DREAM is thrilled to double the excitement this summer with two spectacular new acts that embody the essence of Double Trouble.

Directly from Italy, these twin aerialists will astound you with their breathtaking spins and unique techniques, suspended by only a strap. The second dynamic duo, renowned stars of Britain’s Got Talent and Got Talent España, present a hairraising act where they hang solely by their hair, spinning and twirling mid-air in a mesmerizing display.

Adding to the thrill, a passionate Cuban couple brings their unique “Hand in Hand” act to the stage, showcasing remarkable strength and captivating aerial spins.

Where? Address Beach Resort – JBR

When? Tuesday to Sunday

Time? 8 pm until late

Contact and Reservations: 04 220 0224 | reservations@dreamdxb.com

10. It’s the ultimate mango celebration at Waterfront Fresh Food Market

It’s raining mangoes at the Waterfront Fresh Food Market this summer. Plus, customers who spend AED 500 or more at the Waterfront Fresh Food Market will receive a FREE box of delicious mangoes. Or just head there for free tastes!

Mangolicious Month celebrates the mango season by featuring an exceptional selection from around the world. Prices start as low as 5 AED per kilo and go up to 75 AED per kilo, depending on the country of origin, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on fresh produce and enjoy some mango magic.

The market will showcase fifteen distinct varieties, including the sweet Alphonso from India, buttery Sindhri from Pakistan, floral Langra from Bangladesh, robust Keitt from Egypt, and tropical Tommy Atkins from Colombia.

Where? Waterfront Fresh Food Market, Al Khaleej Street, Deira

When? From July 25 to August 31, customers who spend AED 500 or more at the Waterfront Fresh Food Market will receive a complimentary box of delicious mangoes.

Time? 2 pm to 10 pm

9. Head to the cinema and catch the much-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine

VOX Cinemas did a huge drone show for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine at Mall of the Emirates…that’s when you know this is a big one!

The bromance is strong, the humour is kicking, the action is fierce and most importantly… Hugh Jackman in the Wolverine suit! This soon to become cult classic is one you don’t want to miss. Experience the greatest bromance ever told as it should be in IMAX at VOX cinemas! They’ve also go limited edition Deadpool merch and the chance to win a new PlayStation 5 when you book online…so hurry!

Where? Across Theatres in the UAE

8. C atch all the Olympics action at The Underground Pub

Calling all sports enthusiasts! The Underground Pub will be live-streaming the most exciting games. It’s FREE ENTRY!

From pulse-pounding action to intense battles, catch every moment of the games. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just love the thrill of the game, watch all the intense action on the HD screens, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the games. Quench your thirst with a wide array of beers and beverages, keeping you refreshed throughout the evening.

Enjoy the happy hour deal from 4pm to 8pm. Savour delicious English pub-style food and snacks, perfectly complementing the game action.

Where? The Underground Pub, an award-winning pub at Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Time? As per matches

For reservations, please call +971 507806342, email hgrs.fbreservation@habtoorhospitality.com or visit website and follow @alhabtoorgrandhappenings and @alhabtoorgrandresort

7. Use this special Paris Olympics discount code to win with your loved ones

As the Olympics kick into action and the world turns it’s eyes to France, Flowwow has got a fun new offer for you to show some love! They’ve come up with the special promo code FLOWLYMPICS for 15% off on any order on Flowwow to dive into the games with their favourite dessert or flowers by Flowwow!

Check out this beautiful bouquet of daisies and peonies for AED 199, it’s oh so French, j’adore!

Here are some of our dessert picks that will be a perfect addition to the opening ceremony-watching experience:

1. Carrot cake: https://flowwow.ae/bakery-products/carrot-cake-4-portion/ AED 111

2. Chocolate-covered strawberry: https://flowwow.ae/bakery-products/lovely-berries/ AED 295

3. Flower Cookies: https://flowwow.ae/bakery-products/tulip-and-butterfly-cookies/ AED 99

4. Delicious cupcakes https://flowwow.ae/bakery-products/cupcakes-7792/ AED 225

6. Spot Modesh and Dana around Dubai

Modesh emerged on the Dubai summer scene in 1999 and has brought endless joy and delight to residents and visitors ever since. This year, as he celebrates a milestone 25th anniversary, families can enjoy exciting meet-and-greets with him all around the city.

Look out for Modesh and his friend Dana He’s then scheduled to appear at City Centre Deira, City Centre Al Shindagha on 27 July, and Circle Mall on 28 July.

Modesh will make additional appearances in August at Dragon Mart, The View at The Palm, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Me’aisem, Nakheel Mall, and Al Barsha Mall.

The lovable characters will also greet visitors arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 1 every weekend until 1 September.

5. Celebrate Wing Day with FREE chicken wings!

On July 29th, Wingstop is offering a special treat for wing lovers – enjoy 5 free classic wings with the order of every 8-piece combo or 10-piece platter. Gather the crew and head to Wingstop to make the most of Wing Day.

NOTE: Dine-in Only

When? July 29th, all-day

Where? Available at all Wingstop branches across the UAE, except IMG

4. Watch your fave Studio Ghibli tunes come to life

Embark on a magical journey through the worlds created by Hayao Miyazaki & Joe Hisaishi. Armenian piano virtuoso Gayane Aslanyan will transport you to realms where imagination knows no bounds. Enjoy heartwarming melodies from “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Princess Mononoke”, “Castle in the Sky” & more, along with anime-inspired art at 360°.

Where? TODA, Souk Madinat

Time? 6 pm & 8 pm

When? Saturday, July 27

Book here!

3. Book your tickets to catch comedian Shawn Chidiac in ‘Same Same, But Different’ talk show

Yesm Shawn Chidiac, a.k.a. ‘My Parents Are Divorced’!

For the August edition, Shawn will be joined by two guests, including Stand-up comedian Joshua Dias (IG @hahajoshh), who is also known for co-hosting the “Half a Nice Day Podcast” with his wife Janine Khouri. Together, they share advice, laughs, and stories that help brighten their listeners’ day. Stand-up comedian Ismail Ismail (IG @ismailcomic) is the founder of The Comedy Cave, which presents Dubai’s freshest comedy nights featuring some of the best comics in the city.

Where? VOX Cinemas, Mercato Mall

When? August 3

Tix? Book here!

2. Last day to indulge in the Food Central Nights at City Centre Deira

This Dubai Summer Surprises, City Centre Deira will host fun and entertaining themed nights every Saturday and Sunday.

The themed nights will feature three different activities: Game Nights, where participants can join by showing a receipt from any Food Central purchase for a chance to win instant prizes. Games include Sketch it out, Mime Game, Philippines Trivia, Whisper Mania, Friends Trivia and Tasting Buds.

Sing a solo, jump on stage for a duet or find your singing voice in a group with Karaoke Nights, open to all shoppers. You can also take part in Comedy Nights and let your stand-up talents show to a packed audience of fellow shoppers.

Spend AED30 or more in the Food Central for your chance to play games, enjoy comedy nights, sing your Karaoke favourites and win instant prizes.

Where? City Centre Deira

When? Until July 27

Time? 6 pm to 11 pm

Check out the full schedule here

1. Modesh World is back for the summer (FREE ENTRY!)

This free-to-enter indoor edutainment extravaganza invites you to join Modesh and his friend Dana on a year-round adventure filled with themed games, learning zones and fun activities for both kids and adults. There’s heaps of fun to be had with nine inflatable attractions to bounce around on, thrilling summer camps to join and a wide array of rides and gaming experiences to enjoy. Whether you’re planning a grand birthday celebration or simply looking to indulge in mouth-watering treats from over 20 food stalls, Modesh World offers something for everyone.

Where? Halls 3-8, Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Until August 18

Time? Weekdays: Mon – Thurs 10 am to 10 pm | Weekends: Fri – Sun 10 am to 12 am

