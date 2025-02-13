Weekend Hotlist: 6 Fun Ways To Spend Your Weekend In Dubai!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

6. House of Hype’s ‘The Hundo’ Challenge

The hype is real! House of Hype is officially landing in Chinatown, Dubai Mall, and they’re kicking things off with a 14-day activation called The Hundo. Every day from February 8 to 21, 100 lucky guests can score FREE entry by meeting a quirky, fun requirement. Think funky hair, celeb lookalikes, unpaired shoes, or even showing off your floss dance skills. It’s an event designed to bring the community together, and trust us, you don’t wanna miss this!

Important Bits:

What: House of Hype – The Hundo Challenge

When: February 8 – 21, 2025 | 5 PM – 7 PM

Where: Level One, Chinatown, Dubai Mall

Price: General admission AED 149 (The Hundo challenge winners enter free!)

5. Masquerave with DJ Black Coffee

If your willing to make a short trip to Abu Dhabi For the second edition of Masquerave, Louvre Abu Dhabi is transforming into the ultimate dance floor! Featuring Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee and rising star Sona, this electrifying event will have you vibing under the museum’s iconic Dome. If you love art, culture, and deep house beats, this is THE place to be.

Important Bits:

What: Masquerave with DJ Black Coffee

Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi

When: February 15, 2025

Age Restriction: 21+

4. La Dolce Domenica Brunch at Arrogante

If your idea of a perfect Sunday involves unlimited Italian food, live music, and a laid-back yet vibrant atmosphere, Arrogante’s La Dolce Domenica Brunch is calling your name. From fresh pasta and pizza to a dedicated kids’ pizza-making station and an ice cream bar, this brunch is as wholesome as it is delicious. Bonus: a live singer and saxophonist duo will be there to set the mood!

Important Bits:

What: La Dolce Domenica Brunch

Where: Arrogante, Opera District – Downtown Dubai

When: Every Sunday | 12 PM – 4 PM

Price: AED 275 – AED 425 (various drink packages available)

3. Valentine’s Night at Radisson Blu Hotel Deira Creek

Looking for a dreamy Valentine’s night out? The stunning Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, is hosting an unforgettable evening featuring Goan sensation Mark Revlon and Band, alongside Open High, DJ Daenan, and host Lester. Expect a night of romance, live music, and top-tier vibes under the dazzling Dubai skyline. Whether you’re celebrating love with your partner, friends, or yourself, this night is one for the books.

Important Bits:

What: Valentine’s Night at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

When: February 15, 2025

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

2. The Laughter Factory

Nothing beats a night filled with laughter, and The Laughter Factory is bringing the best of the best in stand-up comedy to Dubai and Abu Dhabi this February. The lineup includes Jason Manford’s favorite comic discovery, Emmanuel Sonubi, along with Omar (winner of So You Think You’re Funny? at Edinburgh Fringe) and the hilarious Saaniya Abbas. If you love cracking up with your mates, this one’s for you!

Important Bits:

What: The Laughter Factory – February Tour

Where: Multiple locations across Dubai & Abu Dhabi (Dukes The Palm, Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills, The Club Abu Dhabi, etc.)

When: Various dates in February

1. Tiësto Live at Coca-Cola Arena

This is THE event of the weekend. EDM legend and Grammy-winning DJ Tiësto is making his way back to Dubai for a massive night at Coca-Cola Arena. From The Business to Jackie Chan and Don’t Be Shy, expect nothing but his biggest hits, mind-blowing visuals, and an unforgettable party atmosphere. If you love dance music, this is an absolute must.

Important Bits:

What: Tiësto Live in Dubai

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

When: February 15, 2025

