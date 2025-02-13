Weekend Hotlist: 6 Fun Ways To Spend Your Weekend In Dubai!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
The hype is real! House of Hype is officially landing in Chinatown, Dubai Mall, and they’re kicking things off with a 14-day activation called The Hundo. Every day from February 8 to 21, 100 lucky guests can score FREE entry by meeting a quirky, fun requirement. Think funky hair, celeb lookalikes, unpaired shoes, or even showing off your floss dance skills. It’s an event designed to bring the community together, and trust us, you don’t wanna miss this!
What: House of Hype – The Hundo Challenge
When: February 8 – 21, 2025 | 5 PM – 7 PM
Where: Level One, Chinatown, Dubai Mall
Price: General admission AED 149 (The Hundo challenge winners enter free!)
View this post on Instagram
If your willing to make a short trip to Abu Dhabi For the second edition of Masquerave, Louvre Abu Dhabi is transforming into the ultimate dance floor! Featuring Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee and rising star Sona, this electrifying event will have you vibing under the museum’s iconic Dome. If you love art, culture, and deep house beats, this is THE place to be.
What: Masquerave with DJ Black Coffee
Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi
When: February 15, 2025
Age Restriction: 21+
If your idea of a perfect Sunday involves unlimited Italian food, live music, and a laid-back yet vibrant atmosphere, Arrogante’s La Dolce Domenica Brunch is calling your name. From fresh pasta and pizza to a dedicated kids’ pizza-making station and an ice cream bar, this brunch is as wholesome as it is delicious. Bonus: a live singer and saxophonist duo will be there to set the mood!
What: La Dolce Domenica Brunch
Where: Arrogante, Opera District – Downtown Dubai
When: Every Sunday | 12 PM – 4 PM
Price: AED 275 – AED 425 (various drink packages available)
Looking for a dreamy Valentine’s night out? The stunning Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, is hosting an unforgettable evening featuring Goan sensation Mark Revlon and Band, alongside Open High, DJ Daenan, and host Lester. Expect a night of romance, live music, and top-tier vibes under the dazzling Dubai skyline. Whether you’re celebrating love with your partner, friends, or yourself, this night is one for the books.
What: Valentine’s Night at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek
When: February 15, 2025
Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
Nothing beats a night filled with laughter, and The Laughter Factory is bringing the best of the best in stand-up comedy to Dubai and Abu Dhabi this February. The lineup includes Jason Manford’s favorite comic discovery, Emmanuel Sonubi, along with Omar (winner of So You Think You’re Funny? at Edinburgh Fringe) and the hilarious Saaniya Abbas. If you love cracking up with your mates, this one’s for you!
What: The Laughter Factory – February Tour
Where: Multiple locations across Dubai & Abu Dhabi (Dukes The Palm, Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills, The Club Abu Dhabi, etc.)
When: Various dates in February
View this post on Instagram
This is THE event of the weekend. EDM legend and Grammy-winning DJ Tiësto is making his way back to Dubai for a massive night at Coca-Cola Arena. From The Business to Jackie Chan and Don’t Be Shy, expect nothing but his biggest hits, mind-blowing visuals, and an unforgettable party atmosphere. If you love dance music, this is an absolute must.
What: Tiësto Live in Dubai
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
When: February 15, 2025
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service