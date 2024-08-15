WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Enjoy Your Time Off

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

10. Last chance to grab the fam for FREE fun at Modesh World!

Get your summer vibes on because Modesh World is back, and it’s everything your inner child (and actual child) dreams of! A free-to-enter indoor playground where Modesh and his BFF Dana are waiting to take you on an adventure packed with themed games, cool learning zones, and activities that are seriously fun for everyone—yes, adults too.

Where’s the party? Halls 3-8, Dubai World Trade Centre

But here’s the catch—this epic fun fest is only around until August 18, so don’t snooze on it!

When to show up? Weekdays: Mon – Thurs 10 am to 10 pm | Weekends: Fri – Sun 10 am to 12 am

9. Black Saturdays: Dubai’s Ultimate Hip-Hop Party

Get ready to turn up your Saturday nights because “Black Saturdays” is where the real party’s at! Imagine the hottest hip-hop beats pumping through the biggest indoor nightlife venue in the region—yeah, it’s that epic. And here’s the sweet deal: Ladies and couples, you’re in for free if you roll in before midnight.

Where’s the party? Black Club DXB

When to show up? Every Saturday night!

Timings? Doors open at 10 PM, and the party goes strong for 6 hours.

Price? 150 AED (unless ladies and couples enter before midnight – then its FREE!)

8. Dive into Digital Art at IMMERSEE—An Experience You Can’t Miss!

Ready to step into a mesmerising world where art and imagination come alive? IMMERSEE is your ticket to an adventure that will totally blow your mind! Think stunning digital installations that transform light and sound into pure magic.

From the enchanting “Piying Dream,” where ancient Chinese shadow play meets modern tech, to “Metamorphosis,” where matter shifts before your eyes—this experience is a feast for the senses!

Where’s the magic happening? At the fab SEE Institute in The Sustainable City, Dubai!

When to go? Anytime you’re ready to be wowed! (JK, before 1st Sept 2024)

Ticket prices? Kids (2 to 12 years) from 75 AED | Adults (13+ years) from 110 AED.

Get your tickets here!

7. Get Ready to LOL at The Laughter Factory!

Brace yourself for a night of gut-busting giggles as The Laughter Factory celebrates John Fothergill’s 20th anniversary! With his razor-sharp wit and magnetic stage presence, John will have you laughing so hard you might just snort.

And hold on tight-Miqdaad Dohadwala, the comedic powerhouse known for his no-holds-barred humor, is here to remind you that the front row is strictly for the brave (and the reckless).

When & Where?

Friday, August 16 & Saturday, August 17: Mövenpick Hotel JBR, Dubai

Thursday, August 22: The Club, Abu Dhabi at 20:00

Friday, August 23: Radisson DAMAC Hills, Dubai

Saturday, August 24: Dukes The Palm, Dubai & Vintage Grand Hotel at 19:00

Show starts: 19:00 / 20:00 / 20:30

Tickets? Starting at just 160 AED

This event is strictly 21+, so leave the kids at home and get ready to laugh until you cry! Grab your tickets now and prepare for an unforgettable night of hilarity!

Book your tickets NOW!

6. Dance Your Socks Off with Jamie 3:26 at Honeycomb Hi-Fi!

This Saturday night, the House Music wizard from Chicago, Jamie 3:26, is taking over the decks at Honeycomb Hi-Fi, and trust us, it’s going to be legendary! Jamie will have you dancing like nobody’s watching—because, let’s face it, they probably won’t be with those moves!

Tucked behind a vinyl record store (yes, it’s as cool as it sounds), this intimate venue promises a night of infectious beats, and a free drink on entry (because who doesn’t love free stuff?).

When? 9 PM, Saturday, August 17

Where? Pullman Dubai Downtown

Tickets? Entry fee is AED 120, which includes a complimentary drink

5. Dive into Fun at Aquaventure After Dark!

Hold onto your floaties because Aquaventure Waterpark is turning up the fun on August 27! It’s the first After Dark event since the park became the largest in the world—hello, record-breaking slides! With 28 new waterslides and attractions, your adrenaline levels are about to soar!

Enjoy 105 rides and slides while jamming to top DJs like Parisian DJ Keza and Dubai’s own DJ Mr. Shef Codes. Plus, fuel your fun with delicious bites from loaded fries to shawarma—because you need snacks for all that sliding!

When? Saturday, August 27, from 7 PM until midnight

Tickets? Early bird tickets are AED 199—snag yours fast! After that, they’re AED 249 online and AED 299 at the gate.

Don’t miss out! Book your tickets now and get ready to slide, snack, and dance the night away! Just don’t forget your ID—no entry without it!

4. Bite into the Buzz: Try the Viral NotDonald’s Burgers!

Craving a burger but want to skip the usual? Say hello to NotDonald’s, the latest sensation from She Burger that’s turning heads across the UAE! With the cheeky slogan “She’s Fakin’ It,” this pop-up is all about fun, flavor, and a dash of creativity.

Dive into the menu with must-try items like the She-Mac for just AED 49 and the Double Cheese Burger at AED 45. Don’t forget to grab a side of fries for AED 18 because, let’s be real, no burger is complete without them!

Where? Available at all She Burger outlets across the UAE

When? Closing times: 12 AM on weekdays | 1 AM on weekends

So, head to any She Burger outlet across the UAE and join the burger revolution—because who needs fast food when you can have fabulous food? 🍔✨

3. Unleash Your Inner Artist at the Neon Brush Sip and Paint Workshop!

Doja Cat might want to “paint the town red,” but this weekend, we’re turning up the neon! Join us for Neon Brush, where you can channel your inner Picasso while sipping a drink that won’t judge your art skills. Get ready to dive into a glow-in-the-dark wonderland where the only thing brighter than your masterpiece will be your future in abstract art.

With an artist to guide you, you’ll mix classic and fluorescent paints like a pro (or at least pretend to be). And hey, even if your creation looks like a toddler’s finger-painting, you’ll still have a wall-worthy piece to show off!

When? 17th August & 18th August

Where? Alliance Française, Downtown Dubai

Tickets? Starting at AED 160, including a drink that might inspire your next great idea

2. Bounce Off the Walls at Trampo Extreme in Dubai Mall!

Ready to unleash your inner kangaroo? Hop on over to Trampo Extreme, where gravity takes a vacation and your bouncing dreams come true! Enjoy two hours of pure trampoline madness, where you can flip, jump, and soar like you just discovered a secret stash of energy drinks!

From bouncy dodgeball (because who doesn’t want to launch themselves at their friends?) to sky-high basketball, Trampo Extreme has it all. And let’s not forget the wall climbing and weightless trapeze that’ll make you feel like a superhero—cape not included!

When? Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends until 11 p.m.

Where? Right in the heart of Dubai Mall

Tickets? Just AED 120 for 2 hours of unlimited bouncing goodness

Get your tickets for Trampo Extreme Dubai and prepare for a bouncing good time—because who needs therapy when you can jump it out?

1. Set Sail on the Ultimate Adventure: Ain Dubai Houseboat Tour!

Want to feel like a celebrity cruising through Dubai Marina? Join us for the Ain Dubai Houseboat Tour, where you can sip drinks and pretend you’re in a yacht commercial! 🚤✨

Catch stunning views of Ain Dubai, the world’s largest Ferris wheel, while dodging those pesky seagulls. As night falls, watch Dubai’s skyline transform into a sparkly wonderland—it’s like the city got all dressed up for you! 🌇🎉

When? 5 pm & 6:30 pm

Where? Xclusive Yachts – Yacht Rental Dubai

Tickets? Starting at just AED 80—because who said fun has to break the bank?

Grab your ID, and get ready for a wave-tastic adventure! 🌊🛥️

Written by: Rahila Fathima

