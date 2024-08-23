WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Chill Before You Go Back To School

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

10. Shake It Off at Taylor Tuesday: Lucky Voice’s Ultimate Karaoke Night

Swifties, brace yourselves! Lucky Voice is throwing a Taylor Swift karaoke night that’s so epic, even your exes will wish they were there. Sing your heart out to all your fave heartbreak hits, sip on a Cruel Summer Margarita, and dance to a DJ spinning non-stop Taylor jams. Oh, and ladies, there’s a complimentary cocktail with your name on it!

Where? Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights

When? Every Tuesday, 9:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Price? AED 10 (Yep, cheaper than a breakup binge on ice cream!)

9. La Brioche is going BIG this September to mark 40 years

This September, La Brioche invites all to join in celebrating four decades of culinary passion and excellence. The 40th-anniversary campaign will include a variety of special events and activities aimed at enhancing the dining experience for their cherished customers. We’re talking about quizzes, scratch cards, birthday offers, a special anniversary menu, and exclusive merch!

Where? Across all branches

When? All through September

8. Rev Your Engines Ladies: Abaya Rally Is Back!

Ready to channel your inner Fast & Fabulous? The Abaya Rally is back and it’s more thrilling than ever! On Emirati Women’s Day, join over 200 women in showing the world that we can slay in speed and style. And guess what? The drift session is free. Whether you’re in a supercar or a 4×4, this is your moment to shine in the driver’s seat.

Where? Dubai Autodrome

When? August 24, 5:30 PM (Drive & Drift) / 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM (EWD Celebrations)

Price? Free (because breaking barriers shouldn’t break the bank!)

Register here!

7. Catch Rising Stars: VOX Cinemas Open Mic Night

Get ready to laugh so hard you’ll snort your popcorn as VOX Cinemas and Emirati Comedy Club bring you an Open Mic Night that’s comedy gold. Watch top talents from Casting Night showcase their funniest skits, and who knows—you might just witness the next Kevin Hart (minus the height)! Tickets are a steal, so grab yours and prepare for an evening of side-splitting laughs.

Where? VOX Cinemas, City Centre Mirdif

When? August 23, 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Price? AED 10 (Because a laugh that good shouldn’t cost more than your caramel popcorn!)

6. Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day with Azra x Flowwow Art

Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day like the queen you are with Azra’s art collection on Flowwow—where nostalgia meets girl power with a splash of orange! These pieces aren’t just pretty; they’re a vibe. And yes, you get an exclusive postcard, because who doesn’t love a little something extra?

Where? Flowwow’s Website & App

When? August 21 – August 28

5. Kids’ Coding Craze: Turn Ideas into Games!

Get ready, parents—your little tech geniuses are about to level up! 🎮 Bring the kiddos to Emirates Towers for a 90-minute adventure where they’ll dive into the world of coding and game design. Using block-based programming, they’ll turn their wildest game ideas into reality while secretly mastering some epic STEM skills. It’s like playtime with a purpose!

Where? Emirates Towers – Ground Floor – Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, Dubai

When? Sunday, August 25, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM GMT+4

Price? Free (and priceless for your kid’s future coding career!)

4. Laugh Out Loud at Melrose! 🎤

Get ready for a comedy night like no other! On August 25, the graduates of Dubomedy’s Summer Stand-up Intensive will be hitting the stage with brand-new material. It’s a night of laughs, great food, and drinks—all for FREE! Just make sure to RSVP because spots fill up quickly.

When? Sunday, August 25

Time? 6 pm

Where? Melrose Paramount Hotel Midtown

Admission? Free! Just order 1 beverage or food item (of your choice).

Get your tickets here!

3. Nail Art Workshop: Get Your Nails Ready for Their Close-Up!

Learn how to turn your nails into tiny masterpieces and create your own acrylic stick-on nails—because your nails deserve a glow-up too!

Where? @soondxb

Time? 5 pm to 7 pm

Price? AED 199

2. Tea, Treats, and Tinkering: Get Artsy with Kishmish’s Afternoon Fun!

Swing by Kishmish for their Afghan afternoon ritual! Munch on pistachio cream puffs, savour traditional cookies and gobble up savoury treats—all while channelling your inner artist. Paint a pot, sip your tea, and take home a basil or mint plant. Who knew tea time could be so artsy and green?

Where? Kishmish, Dar Wasl & Mirdif Avenue Mall

When? Ongoing

Price? AED 145 per person, AED 30 for the art activity

1. Craving an Emily in Paris Afternoon Tea in Dubai

Hop over to Malibu Lounge at Paramount Hotel Midtown and sip tea like you’re in Paris. Enjoy mini pies, foie gras and fig sandwiches, pink Paris madeleines, and more! It’s the ultimate French fling without the flight.

Where? Malibu Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown

When? Whenever you need a Parisian escape

Price? AED 220 for two

Written by: Rahila Fathima

