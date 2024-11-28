WEEKEND HOTLIST: 17 Ways To Enjoy Your Long Eid Al Etihad Vacay In Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
What’s a celebration without fireworks? Catch the festive lights illuminate the sky here:
Ibn Battuta Mall:
Shorooq Community Centre, Mirdif:
Serena Marketplace:
Al Seef:
Souk Madinat Jumeirah:
JBR The Walk:
In celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, The Smash Room has launched an exclusive offer, ideal for those looking for a dynamic way to celebrate the occasion. Valid only on December 2nd, come unleash your pent-up energy by smashing 53 glass bottles, all for AED 53 at any of The Smash Room’s locations across the UAE.
Where? Available in The Smash Room in Al Quoz, The Smash Room City in Sport Society Mirdif and The Smash Room Abu Dhabi
When? Valid only on December 2, 2024
Price? AED 53
City Walk invites visitors to celebrate Eid Al Etihad 53 (UAE National Day) on December 2 with cultural activities and entertainment that showcase the spirit of the nation. The destination will create a lively atmosphere for visitors with a grand parade and captivating performances at the fountain area.
The highlight of the celebrations will be the Union Day Parade, held from 4pm onwards at City Walk in collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Dubai Police. This vibrant parade will feature up to 800 participants, including Dubai Police Academy graduates, marching bands, horses, K9 units, bicycles, and a display of supercars.
The festivities will culminate in a special live concert by renowned Emirati singer-songwriter Mohamed AlShehhi at 8pm. Accompanied by a 10-piece band, AlShehhi’s distinctive musical style will fill air with patriotic fervour.
Where? City Walk Dubai
When? Dec 2
Time? Union Day Parade- 4pm | live concert by Mohamed AlShehhi – 8pm
View this post on Instagram
Dubai is kicking off its biggest shopping weekend with the highly anticipated return of the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) starting tomorrow, 29 November. Running until 2 December, the citywide retail experience will see exclusive savings of up to 90 per cent across more than 3,000 participating outlets and over 500 top brands. An extra fourth day has been added for the first time ever in celebration of Eid Al Etihad 53, making this the perfect time for Dubai residents and visitors to grab unmissable discounts.
Where? 3DSS promotions can be found at iconic malls and retail hotspots across Dubai, including Al Khawaneej Walk, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi, and many more.
When? Nov 29 until Dec 2
For more information, visit the 3 Day Super Sale website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.
Don’t miss out on the first-ever card show in Dubai! It’s going to feature a variety of football, basketball, Pokémon and other collectable items. PLUS there will be so many free giveaways! This is your chance to join top industry leaders like GOLDIN, PSA, BC Boots, LOTG, Speedy Comics, Card Hobby, and more.
Where? Dusit Thani
When? Nov 29 and 30
Time? 1 pm to 10 pm
Check out @cardshowexhibition
When? Wednesday, Dec 4
Every World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticketholder will receive access to:
The much-loved Carols by Candlelight returns to Expo City Dubai, bringing even more joy to this year’s Winter City festivities. Join the Firdaus Orchestra and a children’s choir as they perform timeless Christmas carols in the magical setting of Al Wasl Plaza, complete with falling snow. Indulge in festive treats from Winter City’s food outlets and feel the true spirit of Christmas. Don’t miss this amazing family experience, running from 20–24 December with two shows daily at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm.
Where? Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai
When? Dec 20 to 24
Time? 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Most of the shows are sold out already—secure yours now
Bull & Bear, the famous art-deco fine-dining restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, has appointed illustrious British chef Marc Hardiman to lead a culinary rebrand that will see the venue pivot to focus on European cuisine with international influence. Hardiman, who previously prepared Christmas lunch for the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal household at Buckingham Palace, has been assigned the role of Chef Patron.
Where? Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC
It’s Polo season at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, and IFZA is hosting a calendar of simply unmissable events between November 2024 & February 2025. Previously by invite only, you can expect these affairs to be elegant, sophisticated and brimming with colour. Join them for the National Day Cup Finals and see what it’s all about!
Where? Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai
When? Saturday, Nov 30
View this post on Instagram
Get ready for an unforgettable evening with live music, incredible food, good vibes, and plenty of entertainment at Permit Room’s newest outdoor venue, V’ Desi. Permit Room is a family-friendly dining spot bringing the living room vibes to a restaurant, creating a family-friendly ambience. Now they’re extending the hospitality with the launch of a new cosy outdoor venue, V’ Desi… perfect for Dubai winters.
Where? Permit Room, Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Al Mankhool
View this post on Instagram
Sharing a passion for art, Bisou Restaurant has partnered with Hedonist Gallery to present an exclusive exhibition of Pablo Picasso’s artworks. The exhibition will feature a remarkable collection of Gold Medallions, Silver Plates, and Gold Sculptures. This unique display will run for one month, offering guests the rare opportunity to view these exquisite works of art.
Where? Bisou Restaurant
When? Until Dec 10
Price? Admission to the exhibition is free for all guests of Bisou
Prana House is hosting a one-of-a-kind free-to-attend community event that combines holistic wellness through Face Yoga, a personal transformation with RTT Hypnotherapy and an exclusive Christmas Market for all your festive shopping this year, all under one roof. This two-hour free to attend experience promises to elevate your well-being while spreading holiday cheer.
Relax over 57 facial and neck muscles, naturally lift and tighten your skin, and relieve tension. Say goodbye to wrinkles and hello to a radiant, glowing complexion, all through the holistic practice of Face Yoga. Explore the transformative power of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) with a certified hypnotherapist. Release emotional and mental blocks, boost self-confidence, and attract success while improving your overall health, wealth, and relationships.
Where? 312, Apex Atrium, 3rd Floor, Motor City, Dubai
When? Saturday, November 30
Time? 12 pm
Price? FREE
Registration is a must due to limited slots. Book your spot now at +971 58 578 2537 or visit www.pranahouse.me/links
The Flowwow team and Bisou pastry chef Rodion Emelianov put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect dessert. Paying homage to the UAE’s pearl-diving past, this dessert features a classic white sponge cake layered with creamy coconut foam and a luxurious vanilla cream pearl at the center. Topped with a glossy chocolate glaze, shimmering gold and silver candurin, it offers a beautiful and indulgent experience.
Each guest will be presented with a boutonniere inspired by the UAE National Day to complement the dessert. Every dessert holds a silver pearl, but one customer will find a golden pearl hidden within. The lucky diner who discovers the golden pearl will receive a stunning bouquet of 101 roses, arranged by Flowwow, symbolising beauty and abundance.
Where? Bisou Restaurant, Downtown Dubai
When? Guests can indulge in this limited-edition dessert at Bisou Restaurant from November 25th to December 2nd
Price? AED 70
Get inspired on Thursday, 28th November, from 6–10 PM at Five Iron Golf, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai. Hear incredible endurance stories from UAE’s top athletes, including a world record-breaking mountaineer, an Ironman champion, and more. Enjoy two complimentary drinks, finger foods, and motivational talks for AED 250. Spaces are limited, so book now!
Where? Five Iron Golf, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai
When? Thursday, Nov 28
Time? 6 pm to 10 pm
Price? AED 250
ALSO READ: Dubai Has A Vending Machine To Renew Your Driving License In 3 Minutes
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service