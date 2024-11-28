WEEKEND HOTLIST: 17 Ways To Enjoy Your Long Eid Al Etihad Vacay In Dubai

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

17. Catch the fireworks here

What’s a celebration without fireworks? Catch the festive lights illuminate the sky here:

Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR- 1 December – 8 pm

Hatta skies- 2 December – 8 pm

Dubai Festival City Mall- 2 December – 9:10pm

Festival City Mall- 2 December – Al Seef- 3 December- 9 pm

16. Traditional Emirati performances all around the city

Al Ayyala Performances Souk Madinat Jumeirah (2–3 Dec): Outdoor amphitheatre at 2:30 PM, 4 PM, 6 PM, 7 PM. Last Exit Al Khawaneej (1–3 Dec, 5–10 PM). Shorooq Community Centre, Mirdif (2–3 Dec, 4–8 PM). The Outlet Village (2–3 Dec): Performances at 6 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:30 PM, 9:30 PM.

Live Music Al Seef: Oud (2 Dec) and Qanun (3 Dec). Al Khawaneej Walk: Oud (2 Dec) and Qanun (3 Dec). Souk Madinat Jumeirah: Traditional bagpipes and drums. Bluewaters Dubai: Fishermen’s songs with drums and habbān (2 Dec).

Harbia Dance Performances Al Seef (2–3 Dec, 6–10 PM).



15. Immerse yourself in Emirati culture with these hands-on activities around the city

Ibn Battuta Mall:

Burqa decorating, bracelet making, Kheyrazan painting (1–3 Dec, 2–10 PM).

Henna art and face painting (1–3 Dec, 2–10 PM)

Shorooq Community Centre, Mirdif:

Traditional children’s art sessions (2–3 Dec, 4–8 PM).

Serena Marketplace:

Children’s arts and crafts (2–3 Dec, 4–8 PM).

Traditional Weaving

Al Seef:

Sadu weaving demonstrations with hands-on opportunities.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah:

Sadu weaving (3–7 PM) and carpet weaving (4–8 PM)

Storytelling sessions (4:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Arts and crafts workshops (12–3 PM, 5–8 PM)

JBR The Walk:

Perfume-making workshops for families (2–3 Dec, 6–10 PM)

14. Smash 53 glass bottles for just AED 53

In celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, The Smash Room has launched an exclusive offer, ideal for those looking for a dynamic way to celebrate the occasion. Valid only on December 2nd, come unleash your pent-up energy by smashing 53 glass bottles, all for AED 53 at any of The Smash Room’s locations across the UAE.

Where? Available in The Smash Room in Al Quoz, The Smash Room City in Sport Society Mirdif and The Smash Room Abu Dhabi

When? Valid only on December 2, 2024

Price? AED 53



13. City Walk is hosting a Union Day Parade and a live concert by Mohamed AlShehhi

City Walk invites visitors to celebrate Eid Al Etihad 53 (UAE National Day) on December 2 with cultural activities and entertainment that showcase the spirit of the nation. The destination will create a lively atmosphere for visitors with a grand parade and captivating performances at the fountain area.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the Union Day Parade, held from 4pm onwards at City Walk in collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Dubai Police. This vibrant parade will feature up to 800 participants, including Dubai Police Academy graduates, marching bands, horses, K9 units, bicycles, and a display of supercars.

The festivities will culminate in a special live concert by renowned Emirati singer-songwriter Mohamed AlShehhi at 8pm. Accompanied by a 10-piece band, AlShehhi’s distinctive musical style will fill air with patriotic fervour.

Where? City Walk Dubai

When? Dec 2

Time? Union Day Parade- 4pm | live concert by Mohamed AlShehhi – 8pm

here! For more details and updates, visit

12. The 3 Day super sale starts with deals of up to 90%

Dubai is kicking off its biggest shopping weekend with the highly anticipated return of the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) starting tomorrow, 29 November. Running until 2 December, the citywide retail experience will see exclusive savings of up to 90 per cent across more than 3,000 participating outlets and over 500 top brands. An extra fourth day has been added for the first time ever in celebration of Eid Al Etihad 53, making this the perfect time for Dubai residents and visitors to grab unmissable discounts.

Where? 3DSS promotions can be found at iconic malls and retail hotspots across Dubai, including Al Khawaneej Walk, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi, and many more.

When? Nov 29 until Dec 2

For more information, visit the 3 Day Super Sale website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

11. The first-ever card show is taking place this weekend

Don’t miss out on the first-ever card show in Dubai! It’s going to feature a variety of football, basketball, Pokémon and other collectable items. PLUS there will be so many free giveaways! This is your chance to join top industry leaders like GOLDIN, PSA, BC Boots, LOTG, Speedy Comics, Card Hobby, and more.

Where? Dusit Thani

When? Nov 29 and 30

Time? 1 pm to 10 pm

Check out @cardshowexhibition

10. It’s 40% off* for Eid Al Etihad celebrations at Dubai Safari Park

Get ready for an unforgettable Union Day at Dubai Safari Park! Use this amazing 40% discount* to dive into the Walk of Values Gallery with inspiring quotes and heartwarming conservation stories from all seven emirates. Watch the magic unfold at the live Storytelling Show, One Nation, 7 Wildlife Journeys. Soak up the vibes at Cultural Tents with local food, henna art, and traditional celebrations. Don’t miss the thrilling animal encounters—camel walks, majestic owls, and graceful salukis await. Celebrate wildlife, culture, and family fun like never before! Visit Dubai Safari Park for all the details.

Where? Dubai Safari Park

When? November 30 – December 3

*Offer valid for UAE nationals and residents only.

9. The World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix returns to Abu Dhabi

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) returns to Abu Dhabi in 2024 in an adrenaline-fueled, heart-pumping, hair-raising evening of racing. In 2023, the WSX Abu Dhabi Grand Prix left audiences stunned as they witnessed the best talent on two-wheels race into the night, dealing thrills and spills to deliver three different winners in three races – a first for the championship. In 2024, Etihad Arena will host more of the same, but as the season finale of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship, there’s even more on the line. The countdown is on, and there’s no way to stop it: two World Champions will be crowned in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place only four days before the 2024 Formula One season finale, the WSX Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opens what will be a full-throttle week of racing on Yas Island.

Where? Etihad Arena

When? Wednesday, Dec 4 Every World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticketholder will receive access to: Super Thursday of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Thursday, December 5 at Yas Marina Circuit.

Yasalam After-Race Concert General Admission featuring Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou on Thursday evening, December 5 at Etihad Park. Tickets here!

8. Book your tickets to Christmas Carols in Expo City

The much-loved Carols by Candlelight returns to Expo City Dubai, bringing even more joy to this year’s Winter City festivities. Join the Firdaus Orchestra and a children’s choir as they perform timeless Christmas carols in the magical setting of Al Wasl Plaza, complete with falling snow. Indulge in festive treats from Winter City’s food outlets and feel the true spirit of Christmas. Don’t miss this amazing family experience, running from 20–24 December with two shows daily at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

Where? Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

When? Dec 20 to 24

Time? 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Most of the shows are sold out already—secure yours now

7. Chef Marc Hadiman is doing a culinary revamp of Bull & Bear

Bull & Bear, the famous art-deco fine-dining restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, has appointed illustrious British chef Marc Hardiman to lead a culinary rebrand that will see the venue pivot to focus on European cuisine with international influence. Hardiman, who previously prepared Christmas lunch for the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal household at Buckingham Palace, has been assigned the role of Chef Patron.

Renowned for his produce-driven, zero-waste approach to cuisine, Hardiman’s fresh new dishes include The Humble Potato, The Crab Sandwich, the Chicken Wing Loaded with Black Truffle and the After Eight Mint!

Where? Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

6. Party at the polo is hosting the UAE National Day Cup Finals

It’s Polo season at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, and IFZA is hosting a calendar of simply unmissable events between November 2024 & February 2025. Previously by invite only, you can expect these affairs to be elegant, sophisticated and brimming with colour. Join them for the National Day Cup Finals and see what it’s all about!

Where? Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai

When? Saturday, Nov 30

Book here!

5. You need to check out this new rooftop venue

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with live music, incredible food, good vibes, and plenty of entertainment at Permit Room’s newest outdoor venue, V’ Desi. Permit Room is a family-friendly dining spot bringing the living room vibes to a restaurant, creating a family-friendly ambience. Now they’re extending the hospitality with the launch of a new cosy outdoor venue, V’ Desi… perfect for Dubai winters.

Where? Permit Room, Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Al Mankhool

4. A rare opportunity to witness the work of Picasso LIVE at Bisou

Sharing a passion for art, Bisou Restaurant has partnered with Hedonist Gallery to present an exclusive exhibition of Pablo Picasso’s artworks. The exhibition will feature a remarkable collection of Gold Medallions, Silver Plates, and Gold Sculptures. This unique display will run for one month, offering guests the rare opportunity to view these exquisite works of art.

Where? Bisou Restaurant

When? Until Dec 10

Price? Admission to the exhibition is free for all guests of Bisou

3. Attend a FREE face yoga & RTT Hypnotherapy class

Prana House is hosting a one-of-a-kind free-to-attend community event that combines holistic wellness through Face Yoga, a personal transformation with RTT Hypnotherapy and an exclusive Christmas Market for all your festive shopping this year, all under one roof. This two-hour free to attend experience promises to elevate your well-being while spreading holiday cheer.

Relax over 57 facial and neck muscles, naturally lift and tighten your skin, and relieve tension. Say goodbye to wrinkles and hello to a radiant, glowing complexion, all through the holistic practice of Face Yoga. Explore the transformative power of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) with a certified hypnotherapist. Release emotional and mental blocks, boost self-confidence, and attract success while improving your overall health, wealth, and relationships.

Where? 312, Apex Atrium, 3rd Floor, Motor City, Dubai

When? Saturday, November 30

Time? 12 pm

Price? FREE

Registration is a must due to limited slots. Book your spot now at +971 58 578 2537 or visit www.pranahouse.me/links

2. You need to get your hands on this exclusive dessert for UAE National Day

The Flowwow team and Bisou pastry chef Rodion Emelianov put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect dessert. Paying homage to the UAE’s pearl-diving past, this dessert features a classic white sponge cake layered with creamy coconut foam and a luxurious vanilla cream pearl at the center. Topped with a glossy chocolate glaze, shimmering gold and silver candurin, it offers a beautiful and indulgent experience.

Each guest will be presented with a boutonniere inspired by the UAE National Day to complement the dessert. Every dessert holds a silver pearl, but one customer will find a golden pearl hidden within. The lucky diner who discovers the golden pearl will receive a stunning bouquet of 101 roses, arranged by Flowwow, symbolising beauty and abundance.

Where? Bisou Restaurant, Downtown Dubai

When? Guests can indulge in this limited-edition dessert at Bisou Restaurant from November 25th to December 2nd

Price? AED 70

1. Get inspired by renowned UAE athletes and adventurers

Get inspired on Thursday, 28th November, from 6–10 PM at Five Iron Golf, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai. Hear incredible endurance stories from UAE’s top athletes, including a world record-breaking mountaineer, an Ironman champion, and more. Enjoy two complimentary drinks, finger foods, and motivational talks for AED 250. Spaces are limited, so book now!

Where? Five Iron Golf, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai

When? Thursday, Nov 28

Time? 6 pm to 10 pm

Price? AED 250

Book your tickets here!

