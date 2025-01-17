WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways to Have Fun In Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Kokoro, the UAE’s first handroll bar, is hosting its first-ever Handroll Eating Competition, inviting guests to test their appetite and speed in the ultimate showdown. With unlimited handrolls from a special menu inspired by Kokoro’s signature offerings, the competition promises an exhilarating evening filled with flavour, fun, and fierce competition.
Participants will battle it out to see who can eat the most handrolls in two hours. With a participation fee of AED 500, contestants not only enjoy all-you-can-eat handrolls but also get a chance to win AED 3000 worth of handrolls* (Terms and conditions apply.)
Where? Kokoro, AlSerkal Avenue
When? Jan 22
Time? 4 pm to 6 pm
Entry fee? AED 500 (pre-paid)
The event is limited to just 20 participants, DM @kokoro.dxb to register or just head in to cheer them on!
Kickstart the new year with Run For Your Life—Kcal’s first-ever fun run is about movement, wellness, and leaving bad habits behind. Whether you’re chasing fitness goals, regretting yesterday’s cheat meal, or just running for fun, this event is for everyone.
When? Jan 18
Time? 6 am to 10 am
Where? ISD Stadium Pitch, Dubai Sports City
Dubai’s first-ever bridal giveaway is a dream come true for couples ready to tie the knot. With a luxurious 50,000 AED wedding package up for grabs, this giveaway includes everything from a stunning wedding dress to a custom-tailored tuxedo, pre-wedding setup, professional photography, and flawless bridal makeup. Don’t miss your chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize!
What: The Big Wedding Giveaway Competition
When: Now until Valentine’s Day
Where: Online (Follow @ilumebridalstudio and partner accounts)
Price: Free entry – just follow, like, and tag to participate
Step into a world of wonder at Les Marionnettes, Dubai’s first-ever puppet theatre, where stories come to life for all ages. This amazing family-friendly show is perfect weekend fun! Taking place every weekend, enjoy amazing shows like Puss in Boots, The Haunted Treasure, and more!
They also do private events- so you can enjoy magical shows, interactive storytelling, and creative activities on your family outings, birthdays, and special events!
Where? Sunset Mall, Jumeirah
When? Find a list of shows here
Price? Child: 120 AED (includes 1 free adult), Additional adult: 60 AED
Language? English, Arabic, French
Follow @lesmarionnettesdubai for more info!
Join an empowering session on how your gut health impacts your hair. Hosted by experts Hadil and Hams, this event explores the link between nutrient absorption, stress, and hormones. Enjoy exclusive perks like a Miriam Quevedo scalp analysis and deluxe gifts!
What: Wellness workshop on gut and hair health
When: January 17, 12 PM – 2 PM
Where: The Roost Rotisserie, Al Manara
Price: Free (includes exclusive perks!). Sign Up Here
Get ready for a night of endless laughs as Dubai hosts Comedy Mixtape Fest! Featuring South Asia’s top comedians like Kenny Sebastian, Harsh Gujral, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, this event promises diverse humor that’ll have you in stitches.
What: Comedy Mixtape Fest
When: January 19, doors open at 5:30 PM
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre
Price: AED 175 (Gold) to AED 550 (Prime Roast)
Discover Dubai’s newest culinary hotspot, Jones The Grocer, now open at Marriott Residences Al Barsha South. This stunning venue combines indoor and outdoor dining, featuring a curated cheese room, bakery, and gourmet deli. Enjoy signature dishes from breakfast to dinner on the charming terrace.
What: Jones The Grocer (newest branch)
When: Now open
Where: Marriott Residences, Al Barsha South
With these fantastic options, your weekend in Dubai is set to be memorable, whether you’re indulging in great food, soaking up culture, or enjoying a night of laughter.
