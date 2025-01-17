WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways to Have Fun In Dubai

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

7. Kokoro announces its first-ever handroll eating competition

Kokoro, the UAE’s first handroll bar, is hosting its first-ever Handroll Eating Competition, inviting guests to test their appetite and speed in the ultimate showdown. With unlimited handrolls from a special menu inspired by Kokoro’s signature offerings, the competition promises an exhilarating evening filled with flavour, fun, and fierce competition.

Participants will battle it out to see who can eat the most handrolls in two hours. With a participation fee of AED 500, contestants not only enjoy all-you-can-eat handrolls but also get a chance to win AED 3000 worth of handrolls* (Terms and conditions apply.)

Where? Kokoro, AlSerkal Avenue

When? Jan 22

Time? 4 pm to 6 pm

Entry fee? AED 500 (pre-paid)

The event is limited to just 20 participants, DM @kokoro.dxb to register or just head in to cheer them on!

6. This fun run is the place to be

Kickstart the new year with Run For Your Life—Kcal’s first-ever fun run is about movement, wellness, and leaving bad habits behind. Whether you’re chasing fitness goals, regretting yesterday’s cheat meal, or just running for fun, this event is for everyone.

When? Jan 18

Time? 6 am to 10 am

Where? ISD Stadium Pitch, Dubai Sports City

Don’t miss it—register now!

5. Enter A Big Wedding Giveaway Competition

Dubai’s first-ever bridal giveaway is a dream come true for couples ready to tie the knot. With a luxurious 50,000 AED wedding package up for grabs, this giveaway includes everything from a stunning wedding dress to a custom-tailored tuxedo, pre-wedding setup, professional photography, and flawless bridal makeup. Don’t miss your chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize!

What: The Big Wedding Giveaway Competition

When: Now until Valentine’s Day

Where: Online (Follow @ilumebridalstudio and partner accounts)

Price: Free entry – just follow, like, and tag to participate

4. Witness Dubai’s First Puppet Show Theatre at Les Marionnettes

Step into a world of wonder at Les Marionnettes, Dubai’s first-ever puppet theatre, where stories come to life for all ages. This amazing family-friendly show is perfect weekend fun! Taking place every weekend, enjoy amazing shows like Puss in Boots, The Haunted Treasure, and more!

They also do private events- so you can enjoy magical shows, interactive storytelling, and creative activities on your family outings, birthdays, and special events!

Where? Sunset Mall, Jumeirah

When? Find a list of shows here

Price? Child: 120 AED (includes 1 free adult), Additional adult: 60 AED

Language? English, Arabic, French

Follow @lesmarionnettesdubai for more info!

3. The Broth Lab Presents: The Connection Between Gut and Hair Health

Join an empowering session on how your gut health impacts your hair. Hosted by experts Hadil and Hams, this event explores the link between nutrient absorption, stress, and hormones. Enjoy exclusive perks like a Miriam Quevedo scalp analysis and deluxe gifts!

What: Wellness workshop on gut and hair health

When: January 17, 12 PM – 2 PM

Where: The Roost Rotisserie, Al Manara

Price: Free (includes exclusive perks!). Sign Up Here

2. Comedy Mixtape Fest

Get ready for a night of endless laughs as Dubai hosts Comedy Mixtape Fest! Featuring South Asia’s top comedians like Kenny Sebastian, Harsh Gujral, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, this event promises diverse humor that’ll have you in stitches.

What: Comedy Mixtape Fest

When: January 19, doors open at 5:30 PM

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Price: AED 175 (Gold) to AED 550 (Prime Roast)

1. Jones The Grocer at Marriott Residences Al Barsha South

Discover Dubai’s newest culinary hotspot, Jones The Grocer, now open at Marriott Residences Al Barsha South. This stunning venue combines indoor and outdoor dining, featuring a curated cheese room, bakery, and gourmet deli. Enjoy signature dishes from breakfast to dinner on the charming terrace.

What: Jones The Grocer (newest branch)

When: Now open

Where: Marriott Residences, Al Barsha South

