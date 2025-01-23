WEEKEND HOTLIST: 13 Ways To Live Your Best Days

12. The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club showjumping event has got a total prize money of AED5 Million

Calling all Equestrian enthusiasts! The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) proudly announces its 2025 showjumping calendar, a series of high-profile events that are bringing together the nation’s top patrons and international equestrian enthusiasts. With a combined total purse of AED 5 million, the calendar marks a new chapter in the history of showjumping in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club’s Showjumping Event is & it’s more than just a competition…it’s a full experience for all ages! Amazingly impressive show jumping paired with an exciting Entertainment Village & a Galería Al Khail pop-up!!

Where? Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club

When? January 24 to 26

Time? Starts at 9 am, open all-day

Dress code: Sport Chic

11. Reel Palestine is back with the 11th edition

Starting next week during @quozartsfest by @alserkalavenue, the 11th edition of Reel Palestine returns from today! This annual film festival in the UAE brings Palestinian stories in the artistic form of independent and alternative cinema.

We’re talking 10 days, 8 feature films, 2 short programs, and 7 Q&A sessions!

NOTE: Tickets to Quoz Arts Fest include access to the souk but do not include entry to film screenings.

Where? Cinema Akil, AlSerkal Avenue

When? Until Feb 2

Book here!

8. Treat yourself to some authentic Lebanese goodness

Step into Babel Dubai and embark on a journey to the heart of Lebanon, where the warmth of family gatherings, the richness of tradition, and the flavours of Lebanese cuisine come alive. Babel isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a celebration of Lebanese culture and the enduring spirit of hospitality.

The new Dubai Mall location offers a stunning space that is light, bright, and elegantly decorated with a beautiful terrace complete with a fountain and Burj views. A myriad of mouth-watering daily dishes include kibbeh shish barak, a delightful pairing of spiced kibbeh and dumplings in yogurt, siyadieh -fragrant fish and rice, infused with caramelized onions and spices, kousa bel laban- stuffed zucchini simmered in creamy yogurt sauce, freeket djeij- nutty freekeh paired with tender chicken, and mloukhie- a comforting dish of jute mallow leaves, slow-cooked to perfection.

Where? Babel, Dubai Mall

7. Chinese New Year: Tenggara ushers in the Year of the Snake with a Feast of Fortune

Tenggara at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai welcomes the Year of the Snake with A Feast of Fortune, celebrating the Lunar New Year 2025 until February 12.

Guests can indulge in a specially curated menu highlighting Chinese New Year traditions, including signature dishes like Lo Hei Yee Sang, Singapore Chili Prawns, and traditional Nian Gao. Under the theme of reflection and prosperity, the festivities feature an exquisite culinary journey crafted by Chef Francis Chang, offering dine-in and delivery options.

Where? Lobby Level, Tenggara, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel

When? Until Feb 12, 12 pm to 12 am

For reservations, contact 04 377 1163 or WhatsApp +971 50 707 1196.

6. Catch Boyz II Men live in Abu Dhabi

The legendary vocal harmony group Boyz II Men, four-time Grammy Award winners, are bringing their iconic hits to Saadiyat Island for an unforgettable night! This is going to be a one-of-a- kind open-air experience, as Saadiyat Nights returns for its second edition. Get ready to belt out some classics under the stars.

Where? Saadiyat Island

When? Sunday, Jan 25

Get your tickets here!

5. Take a Crack at this Crab Fest Share Pot

Seafood Street Food in Dubai’s Motor City has launched the Crab Fest Share Pot, a must-try for families, foodies, and seafood lovers. Featuring 12 pieces of wild-caught blue crab for just AED 95, paired with a choice of six flavorful sauces like Cajun, masala, and Singaporean chili, this shareable feast has quickly become a sensation.

Perfect for creating table-side memories, the vibrant restaurant offers a laid-back, family-friendly vibe with affordable, high-quality seafood. Experience the magic of the Crab Fest Share Pot at Joud Boulevard, Motor City.

Where? Seafood Street food, Motor City

Price? AED 95

For bookings call +971 4 558 3592

4. Dine with superheroes at this Wonderland Brunch by Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

The Wonderland Brunch has just launched at Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay and it’s your turn to dine with superheroes every Saturday. Families and food enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in a brunch experience like no other.

This brunch has got it all: a Transformers Mascot, animators like Wonder Woman and Batman, spectacular performances including a Cyro Show, magic acts, and a Bubble Extravaganza! For the Little Heroes, the dedicated kids’ corner is packed with fun activities to keep them entertained while adults savour the magic.

Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. IHG Dining Deal members enjoy an exclusive 25% discount.

AED 199 per person, inclusive of soft drinks

AED 299 per person, inclusive of house beverages

AED 75 for kids aged 6-12 years

Where? Brasserie on 1, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

Book here!

3. The Palestinian olive oil workshop is back again with round 2