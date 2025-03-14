WEEKEND HOTLIST: St. Paddy’s Day, Ramadan Events, And More!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Old Dubai’s best kept not-so-secret- the Ramadan Street food festival is in town and it is popping off! They’ve also come up with a fun Spend and win game with this FUN Passport challenge. aLL you need to do? Indulge in delicious street food at Sheikh Hamdan Colony- Karama and collect stamps for a chance to WIN a dining experience!
Where? Sheikh Hamdan Colony- Karama
When? Until March 23
This is the PERFECT excuse to walk off that post-iftar food coma. Dubai’s first LED night walk is happening on March 15 at Dubai Silicon Oasis! It’s free, family-friendly, and part of the UAE’s Year of Community 2025—plus, there’s a whole Ramadan Village waiting at the finish line.
Ramadan Village Location? Dubai Digital Park Event Plaza
When? Saturday March 15
Time? Village & Registration Open: 7.30PM | Warm Up: 8:45PM | Walk Start Time: 9PM
Join us for a special charity suhoor, prepared with love by Haya’s Kitchen Meets Kave, to raise funds for the Emirates Red Crescent. For the first time at Alserkal Avenue, Haya’s Kitchen Meets Kave will serve a heartfelt menu featuring a falafel platter, Qudsiyeh with bread, Labaneh Makdous with bread, and Karakadeh juice.
All proceeds will support those in need.
Where? The Yard, AlSerkal Avenue
When? March 16, Sunday
Time? 9 pm
McGettigan’s at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is turning up the craic with an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Packed with thrilling activities, live music and epic prizes, this weeklong celebration is the ultimate way to celebrate in the Irish spirit.
They’ve also got their iconic Paddy’s Day Brunch this Saturday at their locations and it’s selling out quick so BOOK NOW!
Where? McGettigan’s
Book your brunch at mcgettigans.com/shop
The Sephora Ramadan Podium at Mirdif City Center is back with a line up of featuring exclusive Ramadan gift sets, immersive activations, and interactive touchpoints. Visitors can explore a curated selection of Ramadan gift sets, available across various price ranges. The podium will also host a variety of engagement activities, including henna artistry, a “Share the Moment” photo booth experience, and complimentary coffee and dates to create a warm and festive atmosphere.
Where? Mirdif City Center, Central Galleria, right in front of Zara
When? Until April 5, ONLY on select weekends: March 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
Time? 8:30 to 12 am
This Ramadan, a season of reflection, generosity, and giving, Being Human Clothing continues its mission of spreading compassion. In partnership with a charitable organization, Being Human Clothing invites you to donate your gently used clothes at their City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah stores. These clothes will not only be repurposed to bring comfort to those in need but also contribute to reducing fashion waste.
As a heartfelt thank you, for every kilogram of clothing donated, Being Human Clothing will provide an AED 25 voucher as a token of gratitude, redeemable at any of their stores in the UAE. Additionally, the Top 3 donors will get Salman Khan signed caps—a symbol of gratitude for making a meaningful impact.
Where? City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah stores
Rajadhiraaj is a grand musical spectacle, created with a passion to reconnect today’s generation with the timeless legacy of Rajadhiraaj Shri Krishna. The very first of its kind and it celebrates India’s rich culture and heritage. It portrays the divine life of Shri Krishna through a mesmerizing blend of traditional storytelling and modern artistry. Conceptualized by Dhanraj Nathwani, The musical features 20 soul-stirring songs sung live and brought to life by over 180 talented artists including over 60 dancers. Combined with intricate production design and enriched by 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes, it narrates the captivating story of Shri Krishna’s life and adventures.
Where? The Dubai Opera
When? Until Sunday, Mar 16
