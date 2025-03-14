WEEKEND HOTLIST: St. Paddy’s Day, Ramadan Events, And More!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

8. Spend and win at The Ramadan Street Food Festival

Old Dubai’s best kept not-so-secret- the Ramadan Street food festival is in town and it is popping off! They’ve also come up with a fun Spend and win game with this FUN Passport challenge. aLL you need to do? Indulge in delicious street food at Sheikh Hamdan Colony- Karama and collect stamps for a chance to WIN a dining experience!⁠

Spend AED 10 at any participating restaurant & collect a stamp.⁠

The participant with the most stamps wins a meal at one of the Restaurants worth up to AED 250!⁠⁠

Terms & conditions apply.⁠

Where? Sheikh Hamdan Colony- Karama

When? Until March 23

7. A FREE Ramadan walk is happening at Dubai Silicon Oasis

This is the PERFECT excuse to walk off that post-iftar food coma. Dubai’s first LED night walk is happening on March 15 at Dubai Silicon Oasis! It’s free, family-friendly, and part of the UAE’s Year of Community 2025—plus, there’s a whole Ramadan Village waiting at the finish line.

Ramadan Village Location? Dubai Digital Park Event Plaza⁠⁠

When? Saturday March 15

Time? Village & Registration Open: 7.30PM⁠ | Warm Up: 8:45PM⁠ | Walk Start Time: 9PM⁠

6. Join the special charity humble Suhoor at Alserkal Avenue

Join us for a special charity suhoor, prepared with love by Haya’s Kitchen Meets Kave, to raise funds for the Emirates Red Crescent. For the first time at Alserkal Avenue, Haya’s Kitchen Meets Kave will serve a heartfelt menu featuring a falafel platter, Qudsiyeh with bread, Labaneh Makdous with bread, and Karakadeh juice.

All proceeds will support those in need.

Where? The Yard, AlSerkal Avenue

When? March 16, Sunday

Time? 9 pm

5. It’s a long week of St. Paddy’s day celebrations at good ol’ McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is turning up the craic with an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Packed with thrilling activities, live music and epic prizes, this weeklong celebration is the ultimate way to celebrate in the Irish spirit.

St. Patrick’s Quiz Night (March 13, 8 pm): Test your knowledge with DJ Nappa’s quiz, followed by music bingo and fantastic prizes.

Test your knowledge with DJ Nappa’s quiz, followed by music bingo and fantastic prizes. Live Music – Joe Girvin (March 14, 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm) : Enjoy a night of classic hits and feel-good tunes.

: Enjoy a night of classic hits and feel-good tunes. Six Nations Finals (March 15, 6 pm): Watch the thrilling finals on big screens in an electric atmosphere.

Watch the thrilling finals on big screens in an electric atmosphere. Live Music – The Dazzler ( March 16, 9 pm to 11 pm): Dance the night away with energetic tunes and smooth vocals.

They’ve also got their iconic Paddy’s Day Brunch this Saturday at their locations and it’s selling out quick so BOOK NOW!

Where? McGettigan’s

4. The Sephora Ramadan pop up is here and it’s loaded with goodies to giveaway

The Sephora Ramadan Podium at Mirdif City Center is back with a line up of featuring exclusive Ramadan gift sets, immersive activations, and interactive touchpoints. Visitors can explore a curated selection of Ramadan gift sets, available across various price ranges. The podium will also host a variety of engagement activities, including henna artistry, a “Share the Moment” photo booth experience, and complimentary coffee and dates to create a warm and festive atmosphere.

Where? Mirdif City Center, Central Galleria, right in front of Zara

When? Until April 5, ONLY on select weekends: March 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30

Time? 8:30 to 12 am

3. Donate pre-loved clothes at Being Human Clothing and receive a shopping voucher

This Ramadan, a season of reflection, generosity, and giving, Being Human Clothing continues its mission of spreading compassion. In partnership with a charitable organization, Being Human Clothing invites you to donate your gently used clothes at their City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah stores. These clothes will not only be repurposed to bring comfort to those in need but also contribute to reducing fashion waste.

As a heartfelt thank you, for every kilogram of clothing donated, Being Human Clothing will provide an AED 25 voucher as a token of gratitude, redeemable at any of their stores in the UAE. Additionally, the Top 3 donors will get Salman Khan signed caps—a symbol of gratitude for making a meaningful impact.

Where? City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah stores

2. Explore the timeless legacy of Rajadhiraaj Shri Krishna at the Dubai Opera

Rajadhiraaj is a grand musical spectacle, created with a passion to reconnect today’s generation with the timeless legacy of Rajadhiraaj Shri Krishna. The very first of its kind and it celebrates India’s rich culture and heritage. It portrays the divine life of Shri Krishna through a mesmerizing blend of traditional storytelling and modern artistry. Conceptualized by Dhanraj Nathwani, The musical features 20 soul-stirring songs sung live and brought to life by over 180 talented artists including over 60 dancers. Combined with intricate production design and enriched by 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes, it narrates the captivating story of Shri Krishna’s life and adventures.

Where? The Dubai Opera

When? Until Sunday, Mar 16

1. Stick to OG Ramadan traditions with this Tatreez circle The Palestinian art of Tatreez embroidery has long been a culture of Ramadan- where women gather around post-Iftar with their projects. This Ramadan, @raniakanaaninsta, @zainakanaan.art, and @eman_msm welcome you into their Tatreez Circle at @kavepeople—a gathering where you stitch together, honouring tradition in its quiet, unbroken form. This is part of 'Interrupting Patterns', their public programme during Ramadan. The circle is open to all, and there will be Tatreez kits available to purchase on-site. Where? KAVE, Alserkal Avenue When? March 15 & 16 Time? 8 pm to 10 pm