WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Celebrate Women’s Day, Ramadan, and More!

Easy Padel and Flowwow have teamed up to celebrate International Women’s Day with the Padel Queens: International Women’s Day Cup, an exclusive women’s tournament that combines competition, community, and celebration. The event features 32 participants in 16 pairs competing in a Round Robin Pro format. As the official tournament partner, Flowwow is adding special touch to the celebration by gifting chocolate-covered strawberries to all attendees – a sweet symbol of appreciation and strength.
The tournament promises an energetic and inspiring experience, highlighting the strength and passion of female athletes and padel enthusiasts in the region.
Where? PAUS Club
When? March 8
Time? 1 pm to 5 pm
Entry fee? AED 250 for players, while spectators can join for free. Join here!
This Ramadan, a season of reflection, generosity, and giving, Being Human Clothing continues its mission of spreading compassion. In partnership with a charitable organization, Being Human Clothing invites you to donate your gently used clothes at their City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah stores. These clothes will not only be repurposed to bring comfort to those in need but also contribute to reducing fashion waste.
As a heartfelt thank you, for every kilogram of clothing donated, Being Human Clothing will provide an AED 25 voucher as a token of gratitude, redeemable at any of their stores in the UAE. Additionally, the Top 3 donors will get Salman Khan signed caps—a symbol of gratitude for making a meaningful impact.
Where? City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah stores
Rajadhiraaj is a grand musical spectacle, created with a passion to reconnect today’s generation with the timeless legacy of Rajadhiraaj Shri Krishna. The very first of its kind and it celebrates India’s rich culture and heritage. It portrays the divine life of Shri Krishna through a mesmerizing blend of traditional storytelling and modern artistry. Conceptualized by Dhanraj Nathwani, The musical features 20 soul-stirring songs sung live and brought to life by over 180 talented artists including over 60 dancers. Combined with intricate production design and enriched by 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes, it narrates the captivating story of Shri Krishna’s life and adventures.
Where? The Dubai Opera
When? Thu Mar 13 to Sun Mar 16
Get ready to see Dubai Basketball play against SC Derby. As Dubai Basketball continues its thrilling journey through the ABA League, fans can expect even more electrifying game-day experiences at Coca-Cola Arena. Be a part of history as Dubai’s first international professional sports franchise team faces off against one of Europe’s most legendary teams. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action.
Get your tickets now and experience Dubai sports like never before!
