WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Celebrate Women’s Day, Ramadan, and More!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

6. Celebrate Women’s Day with this exciting padel Women’s tournament

Easy Padel and Flowwow have teamed up to celebrate International Women’s Day with the Padel Queens: International Women’s Day Cup, an exclusive women’s tournament that combines competition, community, and celebration. The event features 32 participants in 16 pairs competing in a Round Robin Pro format. As the official tournament partner, Flowwow is adding special touch to the celebration by gifting chocolate-covered strawberries to all attendees – a sweet symbol of appreciation and strength.

The tournament promises an energetic and inspiring experience, highlighting the strength and passion of female athletes and padel enthusiasts in the region.

Where? PAUS Club

When? March 8

Time? 1 pm to 5 pm

Entry fee? AED 250 for players, while spectators can join for free. Join here!

5. Donate pre-loved clothes at Being Human Clothing and receive a shopping voucher

This Ramadan, a season of reflection, generosity, and giving, Being Human Clothing continues its mission of spreading compassion. In partnership with a charitable organization, Being Human Clothing invites you to donate your gently used clothes at their City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah stores. These clothes will not only be repurposed to bring comfort to those in need but also contribute to reducing fashion waste.

As a heartfelt thank you, for every kilogram of clothing donated, Being Human Clothing will provide an AED 25 voucher as a token of gratitude, redeemable at any of their stores in the UAE. Additionally, the Top 3 donors will get Salman Khan signed caps—a symbol of gratitude for making a meaningful impact.

Where? City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah stores

4. Explore the timeless legacy of Rajadhiraaj Shri Krishna at the Dubai Opera

Rajadhiraaj is a grand musical spectacle, created with a passion to reconnect today’s generation with the timeless legacy of Rajadhiraaj Shri Krishna. The very first of its kind and it celebrates India’s rich culture and heritage. It portrays the divine life of Shri Krishna through a mesmerizing blend of traditional storytelling and modern artistry. Conceptualized by Dhanraj Nathwani, The musical features 20 soul-stirring songs sung live and brought to life by over 180 talented artists including over 60 dancers. Combined with intricate production design and enriched by 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes, it narrates the captivating story of Shri Krishna’s life and adventures.

Where? The Dubai Opera

When? Thu Mar 13 to Sun Mar 16

3. Watch Dubai Basketball play against SC Derby at the Coca-Cola Arena

Get ready to see Dubai Basketball play against SC Derby. As Dubai Basketball continues its thrilling journey through the ABA League, fans can expect even more electrifying game-day experiences at Coca-Cola Arena. Be a part of history as Dubai’s first international professional sports franchise team faces off against one of Europe’s most legendary teams. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action.

Get your tickets now and experience Dubai sports like never before!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena When? March 8 Time? 8:30 pm onwards 2. Stick to OG Ramadan traditions with this Tatreez circle The Palestinian art of Tatreez embroidery has long been a culture of Ramadan- where women gather around post-Iftar with their projects. This Ramadan, @raniakanaaninsta, @zainakanaan.art, and @eman_msm welcome you into their Tatreez Circle at @kavepeople—a gathering where you stitch together, honouring tradition in its quiet, unbroken form. This is part of ‘Interrupting Patterns’, their public programme during Ramadan. The circle is open to all, and there will be Tatreez kits available to purchase on-site. Where? KAVE, Alserkal Avenue When? March 8, 9, 15 & 16 Time? 8 pm to 10 pm View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue) 1. This Suhoor Dabke workshop is calling your name KAVE’s Switch Off Slow Suhoor Dabkeh Workshop by Zein Lozi is a powerful workshop where you will learn about the origins of Dabkeh, which is all about community, unit, and togetherness. Then you will go into the practical steps so that you can learn to do it yourself and keep this deeply rooted Palestinian tradition alive! Dabkeh is more than just a dance, it is a powerful ritual, where stomping in unison on the ground invokes an amazing sense of community, strength, and union. Conscious movement, through powerful art such as Dabkeh, is part of our DNA. **Please wear light and comfortable clothing, and arrive on time! Where? KAVE, Alserkal Avenue When? Sunday, MARCH 9 Time? 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm Price? AED 35 per person Book now! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zein زين (@the_bedouin_hippie) READ NEXT: A Mistreated Dog Was Rescued And The Owner Arrested By The Dubai Police Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.