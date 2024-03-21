WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Enjoy Ramadan

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

10. Treat yourself to the epitome of world-class french cuisine in the heart of Dubai

Robuchon’s Dubai outpost is set in the heart of the DIFC and features the trademark open kitchen and red and black colour scheme. Sophisticated small plates are underpinned by a strong classical base. Desserts are a highlight – for the ultimate experience, go for the 7-course tasting menu.

9. Spend 10 dirhams on thrift shopping and provide food for a kid for over a month

Make every purchase count! 🫶🏻 Your spending helps kids in Uganda. When you spend 10 dirhams, you’re providing food for a kid for over a month. Spend 20 dirhams, and it’s two months! With 200 dirhams, you support a child’s food for a year. Spend 300 dirhams, and it’s over two years for one child or one year for two kids. Spend 400 dirhams, and it’s food for over three years for one child.

Spend 1000-2000 dirhams, and you feed over 10 kids for a year. Spend 2000-3000 dirhams, and it’s over 20 kids! Spend 4000 dirhams or more, and you’re helping feed a whole classroom for a year. Let’s make every purchase count for a brighter future!

Plus, as a token of appreciation for your support, @sodubai.uptown generously sponsored something for you! Have a chance to win a 2-night stay with breakfast for two! Simply tag them with your purchase and use hashtag #MakeEveryPurchaseCount

The winner will be announced on April 13th

8. Seek out a new way to do some good in the community

During Ramadan, charity holds immense significance as it aligns with the spirit of giving and compassion ingrained in the holy month.

Muslims are encouraged to engage in acts of charity, known as zakat and sadaqah, to support those in need and foster a sense of community and empathy.

Here are some ways to give back to the community this Ramadan

7. Over 50 pioneering brands will be present at the unmissable pop-up ‘The Curated Playlist’

The Curated Playlist is a popup designed to empower participating brands. They’re all set to indulge visitors with an expertly curated selection of premier brands, spanning fine jewellery, ready–to–wear fashion, homeware, childrenswear, and delectable F&B concepts.

The inaugural pop–up market, set to unfold during the Ramadan season in Keturah, Dubai, is a highly anticipated event that promises an electrifying celebration of diversity and

innovation.

Where? Keturah Reserve in Meydan

When? March 22 to 24

Time? 9 pm to 2 am

6. Volunteer to pack and donate Iftar meals with Draw a Smile

The folks at Draw a Smile are back at preparing Iftar Meals for the blue-collar workers in Dubai this Ramadan. The awesome team at @cateringatozdubai @caterclassic led by @chefbobbykapoor make this happen every year, and you can be a part too.

Each day, they pack hot meals along with water, dates, fruit, and Laban. It costs AED 10.5 for a meal. You can purchase a meal for a worker. They also accept volunteers, text them here!

5. OliOli unveils a mesmerising new exhibition – ‘WonderScape’

WonderScape invites visitors to delve into a space where lights dance, colours sing, and every movement sparks joyful wonder.

This new gallery features captivating installations by renowned artists making their debut in the UAE. KALEIDOSKOP by Karina Smigla-Bobinski offers a hands-on exploration of how our brains perceive ‘virtual colors’ – where every touch on an interactive light box filled with coloured inks transforms into chaotic yet captivating visuals!

Meanwhile, Quantum Jungle, created by Robin Baumgarten, is an interactive art exhibit that playfully visualises Quantum Physics concepts on a large wall filled with over 700 novel touch-sensitive metal springs and thousands of LEDs! Or glide down the giant slide into the vibrant Luminous Lagoon, an immersive glowing ball pit!

Where? Al Quoz

Price? WonderScape is included with all OliOli® Standard PLUS tickets starting from AED 169 for 1 Child + 1 Adult

4. Get in on the donations with The Giving Family

Fadie Musallet’s The Giving Family has become a staple in the Dubai community during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It’s where people come together to volunteer; lend a helping hand to pack and distribute meals to the less fortunate.⁠

@thegivingfamily post on their stories about how you can volunteer and how many meals will be distributed daily – such an amazing way to give back.

3. Watch the Ramadan Canons go off live at locations around Dubai

This is a timeless UAE tradition that never loses its charm. As the sun sets during the Holy Month, the cannons fire, marking the moment for Muslims to break their fast. Whether huddled around the TV with a cup of water and dates or eagerly awaiting at the cannon sites with ears plugged, it’s a time of togetherness and joy. Families gather, hearts unite, and spirits soar as this cherished tradition brings communities closer with each echoing boom.

2. Pick a lovely Iftar for the week

It’s that time when we focus on spreading kindness, giving back, and of course, fasting for over 8 hours a day to empathize with those in need. But hey, it’s also the perfect excuse to dive into some mouthwatering Iftar feasts in Dubai! We all know Ramadan brings in the best food.

1. Check out this cute spring camp for children at Gymboree

Gymboree Play and Music Dubai has launched Blossom Beats, a vibrant and enriching spring camp for children. Children will embark on an exciting journey filled with laughter, learning, and creativity.

Blossom Beats offers a comprehensive range of activities designed to inspire young minds and nurture holistic development. From gym sessions to sensory steam activities, role play, music performances, mini chef sessions, storytelling, and art creation, children will have the opportunity to explore their creativity and curiosity in a supportive and nurturing environment.

Additionally, the camp will feature messy play sessions and interactive sessions with Little Professors, further enhancing the learning experience.

Where? Galleria Mall Barsha and Springs Souq

When? March 25th to April 5th