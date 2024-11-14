WEEKEND HOTLIST: 11 Ways To Enjoy Your Days Off

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

11. Cook your own sausages this weekend

Join master butcher Chef Sameh for a one-of-a-kind, hands-on workshop where you’ll craft your own delicious sausages. This is your chance to get up close and personal with the art of sausage-making while discovering the secrets behind regional varieties! For AED 500, you’ll enjoy 1.5 hours of sausage-making fun, followed by a sumptuous 6 course dining experience featuring dishes like Duck Sausage Bao and Italian Sausage Tagliatelle. Plus, you’ll take home the spices used in the workshop along with the delicious sausages you create!

The series is all about donning your apron, grabbing your knives, and learning the secrets behind The Ninth Cut’s most unique cuts and creations. So, this weekend, be sure to secure your spot for The Butcher’s Table Workshop and embark on a one-of-a-kind flavourful adventure.

Where? Novotel Hotel, Al Barsha 1, Dubai

When? Sunday, Nov 17

Time? 12 pm

Price? AED 500 per person for the entire workshop and dining experience.

Reservation Link: https://www.breakbread.com/experiences/1146-the-butchers-table-series-sausages

Contact: 0528080937 or follow theninthcut

10. Motorcycle parade to support men’s health for Movember

‘Mo Set Go’ – over 150 iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles will cruise into RIVERLAND™ Dubai at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts on Sunday, 17th November 2024, for a powerful morning dedicated to men’s health awareness. Partnering with McCann Health, this impactful event supports Movember, the global movement focused on tackling men’s health challenges.

The day kicks off at 10:00 AM with a spectacular parade of Harley-Davidson bikes rolling through the scenic French Village, filling the air with the thunderous roar of powerful engines. From the sleek Harley-Davidson Street Glide to the rugged Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, the parade will showcase a stunning range of custom-built motorcycles, offering enthusiasts a chance to marvel at these masterpieces on wheels.

Where? RIVERLAND™ Dubai at Dubai Parks™

When? Sunday, 17th November 2024

Time? 10 am

9. Catch Thaikkudam Bridge Live in Dubai

Get ready for an electrifying evening as Thaikkudam Bridge takes the stage at Al Nasr Leisureland, Dubai for an unforgettable night of music! Join in at Gracia25, the Silver Jubilee celebration of Mor Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Cathedral Dubai, and immerse yourself in a multilingual music carnival featuring a mix of Indian classical, Folk and Hard Rock styles. From soul-stirring melodies to high-energy anthems, you’ll experience hit songs in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, all performed live by the iconic band!

Where? Al Nasr Leisureland

When? Saturday, Nov 16

Book your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable musical journey!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mor Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Cathedral Dubai (@mijsoc_dubai)

8. Prepare for an epic night with Martin Garrix at Atlantis

The biggest party of the year returns with the King of EDM, world-renowned DJ and producer MARTIN GARRIX center stage at Atlantis, The Palm on Saturday, 16 November. Vibe to tracks from his very own record label STMPD RCRDS, including “Carry You”, “Breakaway” and “Scared To Be Lonely”.

Don’t miss the year’s ultimate party!

Where? Atlantis, The Palm

Time? Doors open at 8 pm

VIP Table Bookings via Platinumlist or via call/Whatsapp: +971 50 278 5342

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (@atlantisthepalm)

7. Wiz Khalifa live in Dubai

Global superstar Wiz Khalifa returns to Dubai to headline a live concert at Coca-Cola Arena. The multi-platinum, GRAMMY®, and Golden Globe-nominated artist will perform an unforgettable set packed with timeless hits and new tracks, making it a night to remember. Since his breakthrough album Rolling Papers (2011), featuring chart-toppers like “Black and Yellow” and “No Sleep,” Wiz has become one of hip-hop’s biggest names. Known for his dynamic live shows and signature hip-hop style, this is a must-see concert for music fans. Expect the American rapper’s explosive energy, infectious beats, and immersive performance!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Saturday, Nov 16

Tickets here!

6. Above Eleven Launches the Vibrant Yunza Eleven Brunch and Afterparty

Join Above Eleven for Yunza-11, a brunch and afterparty celebration at Palm West Beach. Begin the day with a vibrant brunch featuring live entertainment, interactive Pisco races, and Peruvian Japanese cuisine, from fresh sushi to ceviche. As night falls, continue the party on the terrace with DJ Lu, saxophonist vibes, and signature Pisco cocktails, all with stunning Dubai skyline views. Don’t miss this ultimate day-to-night fiesta!

Where? Above Eleven, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Time? Brunch: 1 pm to 4 pm; Afterparty: 4:30 pm to 6 pm ​ When? Every Saturday ​ Price: ​ Brunch: Soft Package, AED 295, House Package, AED 395 (includes beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails),

Sparkling Package, AED 495 (includes house drinks and prosecco) ​

After-Party: For brunch attendees, AED 150, for external guests, AED 199

5. The biggest home & fashion bazaar is back at Trade Centre Arena

You’ve been waiting ALL YEAR for this!⁠ The BIGGEST Home & Fashion Bazaar is back at Trade Centre Arena is kicking off. Get up to 75% OFF on must-have fashion and home essentials from top brands like Crate & Barrel, CB2, All Saints, The Giving Movement, Marni & more! Don’t miss out on over 3000 products at unbeatable prices.

Where? Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Rashid Parking

Time? 10 AM to 9 PM

When? Nov 14 to 17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

4. There’s a FREE Diwali event in Zabeel Park with an epic lineup of performances

Celebrate Diwali in grand style at Zabeel Park with Emirates Loves India on November 16! This FREE event brings together the best of Indian culture and community, with live performances from top artists like Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, and Avial.

Expect a vibrant day of music, comedy by Sundeep Anand, and cultural dances from across India. Enjoy over 40 food stalls serving flavors from every corner of India, plus stalls and parades representing India’s diverse regions and communities. With an awards ceremony honouring Indian achievers in the UAE, this is a true celebration of Indian heritage. Don’t miss this exciting and colourful day of music, food, and culture!

Where? Zabeel Park

When? Sunday, November 16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Loves India (@emirateslovesindia)

3. Don’t miss this open-air music experience at Expo City Dubai every Friday!

Get ready for The Trellis by Al Wasl Plaza, an electrifying new event! For the first time, Dubai’s renowned DJs are taking up residency, dropping beats through a state-of-the-art sound system and breathtaking projection displays. Each night will feature a fresh theme, blending music and visuals for an unforgettable immersive experience. With the city’s finest talent in the spotlight, The Trellis is the can’t-miss event of the year!

Upcoming Line-ups:

Friday, Nov 15: DJ Neenoo, DJ Wissam Azzi, DJ Roy Anthony

Where? Expo City Dubai

When? Nov 15, 22

Price? Tickets at AED 150 (includes 1 complimentary drink)

2. Ignite your water sports passion with Dubai’s ultimate ocean playground

Dive into an ocean adventure this weekend with Kite N Surf at Nassnass Kite Beach. Offering kite surfing, paddle boarding, and eFoiling, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider. Connect with nature, embrace the thrill, or find tranquillity on the water. Gear rentals and a shop with the latest equipment are available on-site. Where? Nassnass Kite Beach Visit Kite N Surf’s website or Instagram for more details!

1. An Emirati artist is making a comeback after all his art got burnt in a fire

Emirati artist Jalal Luqman will hold his first solo exhibition “What the Fire Left Behind,” at Art in Space Gallery in Dubai, from October 31 to November 18. This exhibition comes after a fire affected his stored works in his warehouse, destroying artwork and sculptures he created over more than thirty-four years.

Considered a pioneer of digital art and the first digital artist in the United Arab Emirates, Luqman pointed out the importance of artists, like everyone else, experiencing the trials of life in both its sweetness and bitterness, believing in the divine decree destined for them, and exploring the opportunities that arise from the challenges imposed by circumstances and surprises, especially those beyond their control.

Where? Art in Space, Downtown Dubai

When? Oct 31 to Nov 18

ALSO READ: Dubai Has A Vending Machine To Renew Your Driving License In 3 Minutes