WEEKEND HOTLIST: 12 Things You Need To Do In Dubai

The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification is a basketball competition that is being played from June 2022 to February 2025, to determine the fifteen FIBA Asia-Oceania nations who will join the automatically qualified host Saudi Arabia at the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.
UAE will face Lebanon on Friday the 22nd of November 2024 at 7:30 PM (UAE Time), and Bahrain on the same night at 9 PM.
Where? Shabab Al Ahli Stadium – Al Mamzar
When? Friday, Nov 22
Time? UAE vs Lebanon: 7:30 PM | UAE vs Bahraib: 9 PM
Doors open 90 minutes before the start of the game. No free admission no matter what the age is.
When? the free photoshoot is for the first two days: Nov 23 and 24
Prana House is partnering up with Tail Café to host a special Yoga and Coffee Morning! On Monday, join Victoria, a certified Vinyasa Flow yoga teacher, for a 45-minute gentle yoga session that promises to energize your body and calm your mind. After the session, indulge in an artisanal coffee paired with a delicious croissant of your choice—all for just AED 100. Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat for this one-of-a-kind wellness event!
Whether you’re a yoga enthusiast or just looking for a refreshing way to start your week, this experience is to not be missed!
Where? Tail Cafe, The Market, Green Community, DIP 1
When? Monday, Nov 25
Time? 8 am
Price? AED 100
Get ready to elevate your Sundays with More Than Sundays, Kyma Beach’s epic new DJ event launching this weekend! Headline DJ – Minds of Lust, supported by Benda Haloy, Rhum G & A.Kala.
This exciting new concept brings the vibe of Awaken to Sundays, focusing on local artists and creative collaborations, offering a more intimate experience. Enjoy their regular à la carte menu throughout the day.
Where? Kyma Beach Dubai
When? Every Sunday
Time? Doors open at 10am
The Flowwow team and Bisou pastry chef Rodion Emelianov put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect dessert. Paying homage to the UAE’s pearl-diving past, this dessert features a classic white sponge cake layered with creamy coconut foam and a luxurious vanilla cream pearl at the center. Topped with a glossy chocolate glaze, shimmering gold and silver candurin, it offers a beautiful and indulgent experience.
Each guest will be presented with a boutonniere inspired by the UAE National Day to complement the dessert. Every dessert holds a silver pearl, but one customer will find a golden pearl hidden within. The lucky diner who discovers the golden pearl will receive a stunning bouquet of 101 roses, arranged by Flowwow, symbolising beauty and abundance.
Where? Bisou Restaurant, Downtown Dubai
When? Guests can indulge in this limited-edition dessert at Bisou Restaurant from November 25th to December 2nd
Price? AED 70
Swing into the weekend every Saturday from 1–4 PM with the Kiss My Putt Brunch! Enjoy bold flavours, refreshing drinks, and loads of fun while taking big swings on the simulators. Perfect for foodies, golf enthusiasts, and everyone in between!
Packages:
Where? Five Iron Golf Dubai
When? Every Saturday
Time? 1 pm to 4 pm
Explore the bold flavours and reimagined elegance of Demon Duck, the Pan-Asian gem at Banyan Tree Dubai. Helmed by Chef Alvin Leung, this stylish dining destination unveils new Asian-inspired dishes like Tuna Tartare, Slow-Roasted Demon Duck, and Coconut Crème Brûlée, alongside refreshed interiors featuring royal blue accents and eccentric rubber duck art. Enjoy a vibrant ambience with outdoor terrace seating, live DJs, and a chic bar. Don’t miss the exclusive souvenir chinaware to take the experience home. Reserve your spot for an unforgettable culinary journey!
Where? Banyan Tree Dubai
For inquiries and reservations, please call +971 4 556 6466
Discover PEAQ, the Middle East’s first social wellness club, founded by UAE-born Ali Hassoun. Combining recovery, mindfulness, and community, PEAQ offers treatments like ice baths, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and sound healing alongside spaces for social connection and relaxation. Its tranquil design blends natural elements with calming aesthetics, creating a true oasis in Dubai’s bustling cityscape. Don’t miss the PEAQ Café for nourishing meals and a cozy social atmosphere. Visit this homegrown wellness hub and experience a new way to recharge and reconnect.
Where? Al Quoz
More details on their website or follow @peaqwellness on Instagram
Get inspired on Thursday, 28th November, from 6–10 PM at Five Iron Golf, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai. Hear incredible endurance stories from UAE’s top athletes, including a world record-breaking mountaineer, an Ironman champion, and more. Enjoy two complimentary drinks, finger foods, and motivational talks for AED 250. Spaces are limited, so book now!
Where? Five Iron Golf, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai
When? Thursday, Nov 28
Time? 6 pm to 10 pm
Price? AED 250
Where? Expo City Dubai
When? Nov 22
Time? 8 pm to 2 am
Price? Tickets at AED 150 (includes 1 complimentary drink)
As the cooler months set in Dubai, get ready to dive into an unforgettable weekend at Fluid Beach Club with Drums & Waves, where the rhythm of the drums meets the soothing sound of the waves. Join in for a spectacular day of fun, relaxation, and mouth-watering treats.
For just AED 250, guests will enjoy exclusive access to both stunning pool and the beautiful beach, along with a fully redeemable credit to savour delicious bites and drinks from Fluid’s indulgent menu. It’s the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the sun with friends and family while savouring great food and captivating music. Drums & Waves Highlights:
Don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy a perfect weekend getaway! Grab your friends and join in for a day filled with fun, food, and fantastic music. Follow @fluid_beachclub for updates! *Pool & Beach access: 21 years old and above
Where? Fluid Beach Club, Th8 Palm
Price? AED 250
For reservations and more information, please visit https://th8palmdubai.com/fluid-beach-club/.
