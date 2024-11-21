WEEKEND HOTLIST: 12 Things You Need To Do In Dubai

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

12. Support the UAE vs Lebanon and Bahrain at the FIBA Asia 2025 Qualifiers

The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification is a basketball competition that is being played from June 2022 to February 2025, to determine the fifteen FIBA Asia-Oceania nations who will join the automatically qualified host Saudi Arabia at the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

UAE will face Lebanon on Friday the 22nd of November 2024 at 7:30 PM (UAE Time), and Bahrain on the same night at 9 PM.

Where? Shabab Al Ahli Stadium – Al Mamzar

When? Friday, Nov 22

Time? UAE vs Lebanon: 7:30 PM | UAE vs Bahraib: 9 PM

Doors open 90 minutes before the start of the game. No free admission no matter what the age is.

11. Meet one of Italy’s most renowned artists and get a photoshoot

Stu Studios is hosting one of Italy’s most renowned artists, Nico Van Lucas for Eidal Etihad (National Day) where a masterpiece of his take on the UAE Flag will be on show and for sale. For the first two days of the show, Nov 23 and 24, Stu is offering a complimentary photoshoot for all attendees, attendees and media. ‘I paint colours’ is an exhibition of 12 pieces previously showcased in Florence and are an explosion of colours on large canvases with the biggest size being 220 x 160cm. The art pieces are large in size and are mixed media. Prices start from AED 60,000 to AED 150,000. Where? Al Hareb Warehouse Complex, Warehouse 2, Al Quoz

When? the free photoshoot is for the first two days: Nov 23 and 24

10. Start your Monday morning right with yoga and coffee

Prana House is partnering up with Tail Café to host a special Yoga and Coffee Morning! On Monday, join Victoria, a certified Vinyasa Flow yoga teacher, for a 45-minute gentle yoga session that promises to energize your body and calm your mind. After the session, indulge in an artisanal coffee paired with a delicious croissant of your choice—all for just AED 100. Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat for this one-of-a-kind wellness event!

Whether you’re a yoga enthusiast or just looking for a refreshing way to start your week, this experience is to not be missed!

Where? Tail Cafe, The Market, Green Community, DIP 1

When? Monday, Nov 25

Time? 8 am

Price? AED 100

9. It’s more than Sundays at Kyma Beach

Get ready to elevate your Sundays with More Than Sundays, Kyma Beach’s epic new DJ event launching this weekend! Headline DJ – Minds of Lust, supported by Benda Haloy, Rhum G & A.Kala.

This exciting new concept brings the vibe of Awaken to Sundays, focusing on local artists and creative collaborations, offering a more intimate experience. Enjoy their regular à la carte menu throughout the day.

Where? Kyma Beach Dubai

When? Every Sunday

Time? Doors open at 10am

8. You need to get your hands on this exclusive dessert for UAE National Day

The Flowwow team and Bisou pastry chef Rodion Emelianov put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect dessert. Paying homage to the UAE’s pearl-diving past, this dessert features a classic white sponge cake layered with creamy coconut foam and a luxurious vanilla cream pearl at the center. Topped with a glossy chocolate glaze, shimmering gold and silver candurin, it offers a beautiful and indulgent experience.

Each guest will be presented with a boutonniere inspired by the UAE National Day to complement the dessert. Every dessert holds a silver pearl, but one customer will find a golden pearl hidden within. The lucky diner who discovers the golden pearl will receive a stunning bouquet of 101 roses, arranged by Flowwow, symbolising beauty and abundance.

Where? Bisou Restaurant, Downtown Dubai

When? Guests can indulge in this limited-edition dessert at Bisou Restaurant from November 25th to December 2nd

Price? AED 70

7. Kiss My Putt Saturday Brunch at Five Iron Golf

Swing into the weekend every Saturday from 1–4 PM with the Kiss My Putt Brunch! Enjoy bold flavours, refreshing drinks, and loads of fun while taking big swings on the simulators. Perfect for foodies, golf enthusiasts, and everyone in between!

Packages:

House Package + Simulator (Min 2 people): AED 495 per person

AED 495 per person House Package: AED 345 per person

AED 345 per person Soft Package: AED 195 per person

Where? Five Iron Golf Dubai

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

6. A culinary adventure awaits at Demon Duck in Banyan Tree Dubai

Explore the bold flavours and reimagined elegance of Demon Duck, the Pan-Asian gem at Banyan Tree Dubai. Helmed by Chef Alvin Leung, this stylish dining destination unveils new Asian-inspired dishes like Tuna Tartare, Slow-Roasted Demon Duck, and Coconut Crème Brûlée, alongside refreshed interiors featuring royal blue accents and eccentric rubber duck art. Enjoy a vibrant ambience with outdoor terrace seating, live DJs, and a chic bar. Don’t miss the exclusive souvenir chinaware to take the experience home. Reserve your spot for an unforgettable culinary journey!

Where? Banyan Tree Dubai

Daily Dinner: 6 pm – 12 am

Saturday Brunch with Live DJ: 1 pm – 4 pm

Thursday Dim Sum Nights: 7 pm – 10 pm

Friday & Saturday Dinner: 7:30 pm – 11 pm

Live DJ Thursday, Friday, & Saturday: 7 pm – 11 pm

For inquiries and reservations, please call +971 4 556 6466

5. Book a session at the first social wellness club in the Middle East

Discover PEAQ, the Middle East’s first social wellness club, founded by UAE-born Ali Hassoun. Combining recovery, mindfulness, and community, PEAQ offers treatments like ice baths, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and sound healing alongside spaces for social connection and relaxation. Its tranquil design blends natural elements with calming aesthetics, creating a true oasis in Dubai’s bustling cityscape. Don’t miss the PEAQ Café for nourishing meals and a cozy social atmosphere. Visit this homegrown wellness hub and experience a new way to recharge and reconnect.

Where? Al Quoz

More details on their website or follow @peaqwellness on Instagram

4. Get inspired by renowned UAE athletes and adventurers

Get inspired on Thursday, 28th November, from 6–10 PM at Five Iron Golf, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai. Hear incredible endurance stories from UAE’s top athletes, including a world record-breaking mountaineer, an Ironman champion, and more. Enjoy two complimentary drinks, finger foods, and motivational talks for AED 250. Spaces are limited, so book now!

Where? Five Iron Golf, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai

When? Thursday, Nov 28

Time? 6 pm to 10 pm

Price? AED 250

Book your tickets here!

3. Don’t miss this open-air music experience at Expo City Dubai this Friday!

Feel the Beat. See the Sound. This Friday, enjoy an amazing 360° immersive experience at THE TRELLIS by Al Wasl Plaza. Watch how the beats performed by professional DJs transform into spectacular projections on Al Wasl dome in real time. This is a one-of-a-kind open-air music experience, DON’T MISS OUT!

Where? Expo City Dubai

When? Nov 22

Time? 8 pm to 2 am

Price? Tickets at AED 150 (includes 1 complimentary drink)

Book your tickets here!

2. A unique seaside dinner and beach experience awaits at Hedonïsm

Every Thursday, Surf Club invites you to experience Hedonism, a transformative evening of elation, connection, and indulgence. Immerse yourself in a sensory journey blending music, art, and seaside vibes—a weekly escape redefining the art of living in the moment. Lose yourself in the rhythm, connect with others, and savor life’s pleasures in this vibrant celebration. Join in for an unforgettable night where joy takes centre stage. Come for the music, stay for the magic! Where? Surf Club When? every Thursday Contact? +971 50 455 5235 or email: reservations@surfclubdubai.com

1. Dive into an unforgettable weekend at Fluid Beach Club with Drums & Waves

As the cooler months set in Dubai, get ready to dive into an unforgettable weekend at Fluid Beach Club with Drums & Waves, where the rhythm of the drums meets the soothing sound of the waves. Join in for a spectacular day of fun, relaxation, and mouth-watering treats.

For just AED 250, guests will enjoy exclusive access to both stunning pool and the beautiful beach, along with a fully redeemable credit to savour delicious bites and drinks from Fluid’s indulgent menu. It’s the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the sun with friends and family while savouring great food and captivating music. Drums & Waves Highlights:

Live DJ and Drummers: Dance to the beats of talented DJs and live drummers, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Elevate your beachside dining experience with a variety of delectable dishes, all redeemable against your entry fee.

Pool and Beach Access: Enjoy a full day of relaxation by the pool or take a dip in the refreshing sea.

Don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy a perfect weekend getaway! Grab your friends and join in for a day filled with fun, food, and fantastic music. Follow @fluid_beachclub for updates! *Pool & Beach access: 21 years old and above

Where? Fluid Beach Club, Th8 Palm

Price? AED 250

For reservations and more information, please visit https://th8palmdubai.com/fluid-beach-club/.

