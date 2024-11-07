WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Chill This Weekend

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Celebrate Diwali in grand style at Zabeel Park with Emirates Loves India on November 16! This FREE event brings together the best of Indian culture and community, with live performances from top artists like Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, and Avial.
Expect a vibrant day of music, comedy by Sundeep Anand, and cultural dances from across India. Enjoy over 40 food stalls serving flavors from every corner of India, plus stalls and parades representing India’s diverse regions and communities. With an awards ceremony honouring Indian achievers in the UAE, this is a true celebration of Indian heritage. Don’t miss this exciting and colourful day of music, food, and culture!
Where? Zabeel Park
When? Sunday, November 16
Gear up for a unique cycling experience as Dubai Ride presented by DP World is set to take over Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday 10 November 2024. Following last year’s phenomenal turnout of over 35,000 participants, this year’s event promises to be a memorable part of Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Choose your adventure: tackle the challenging 12km route along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road or enjoy a leisurely ride with loved ones on the family-friendly 4km Downtown Dubai course.
Where? Sheikh Zayed Road
When? Sunday, Nov 10
REGISTER NOW to be part of the action.
Head over to Dubai’s Motor City to experience Seafood Street Food, a new venture by the founders of Allo Beirut and Ibn Al Bahr. This unique spot redefines seafood with its fresh, wild-caught selection and global flavours. Choose from options like grilled or fried dishes, seafood pots with customizable sauces, and creative bites like the Fish Shawarma and Bizri Sandwich with authentic Lebanese flavours. With vibrant colours and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s an accessible, everyday seafood experience perfect for families and friends alike!
Where? Joud boulevard, Motor City
Enjoy premium grandstand seating right next to the finish line, live music, and a vibrant lawn area with picnic benches, perfect for relaxing with friends and family and taking in all the racing action up close. Families with young kids can check them into a dedicated area filled with games, activities, and arts and crafts.
Upgrade your race day with a 3-hour unlimited drinks package, and don’t miss our Happy Hour from 10 pm with live music all night long!
Trackside by McGettigan’s Admission is available to book for:
Add on a drinks package to your racing experience:
Where? Meydan Grandstand
When? Nov 8 and 22
Alaya has opened their terrace to mark the start of an exciting new season! They’ve got a lavish choice of the latest menu creations and house beverages. They are featuring Chef Izu’s latest Mediterranean and Middle Eastern-inspired creations, crafted to welcome the season in true Alaya style. Every dish reflects the rich heritage of the Middle East, infused with the creativity and flavours of his global travels.
Where? Alaya Dubai, Azhar Terrace
Get ready, bikers! The first-ever Arabian Bike Week is gearing up for an epic 2024 launch in the stunning emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. This groundbreaking two-day festival promises to be the Middle East’s largest international motorcycle event, bringing together riders from Eastern Europe, South Africa, Germany, the UK, India, and the GCC. The UAE’s ultimate bike fest features legends, live tunes, epic stunts, and SO MUCH MORE!
When? November 8-10, 2024
Where? Ras Al Khaimah
Tickets? Grab your tickets here
P.S: The festival is planned across two days on the 8th and 9th with the 10th being kept for *Specially curated Ride Outs*
The most anticipated community event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge is back! Get ready to shine at the JLT Fitness Hub from November 2 to 9! It’s going to be an entire week packed with fun and fitness right at JLT Park. Join in for exciting activities like football and high-intensity workouts that will get your heart pumping! And there are plenty of activities for the kids too.
Looking to find your zen or unleash your energy? They have yoga sessions to help you unwind and stretch, along with Zumba, Brazilian, and Bollywood dance classes to keep the energy high.
Where? JLT Park
When? Nov 2-9
Time? 7 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm
Registration is FREE! Find the schedule here.
Get ready for The Trellis by Al Wasl Plaza, an electrifying new event! For the first time, Dubai’s renowned DJs are taking up residency, dropping beats through a state-of-the-art sound system and breathtaking projection displays. Each night will feature a fresh theme, blending music and visuals for an unforgettable immersive experience. With the city’s finest talent in the spotlight, The Trellis is the can’t-miss event of the year!
Upcoming Line-ups:
Where? Expo City Dubai
When? Nov 1, 8, 15, 22
Price? Tickets at AED 150 (includes 1 complimentary drink)
Emirati artist Jalal Luqman will hold his first solo exhibition “What the Fire Left Behind,” at Art in Space Gallery in Dubai, from October 31 to November 18. This exhibition comes after a fire affected his stored works in his warehouse, destroying artwork and sculptures he created over more than thirty-four years.
Considered a pioneer of digital art and the first digital artist in the United Arab Emirates, Luqman pointed out the importance of artists, like everyone else, experiencing the trials of life in both its sweetness and bitterness, believing in the divine decree destined for them, and exploring the opportunities that arise from the challenges imposed by circumstances and surprises, especially those beyond their control.
Where? Art in Space, Downtown Dubai
When? Oct 31 to Nov 18
