WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Activities You Just Can’t Miss

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

8. Indulge in the best of the Italian lifestyle at the newly opened Gigi Rigolatto

Looking for a taste of Italian luxury this weekend? Gigi Rigolatto, the latest hotspot at J1 Beach, invites you to immerse yourself in la dolce vita. Brought to Dubai by RIKAS Hospitality Group and Paris Society, this chic beach house offers indulgent Italian cuisine, a Bellini Bar, and sweeping terraces with stunning views. Whether you’re lounging poolside, sipping cocktails, or enjoying a family-friendly retreat at the Gigi Circus, this new destination blends Italian charm with Dubai’s opulence. Head over for a glamorous escape filled with elegance, sophistication, and endless vibes!

Where? Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Rigolatto Dubai (@gigi_beach_dubai)

7. This adorable Pop-Up Event is a beautiful celebration of everything women

Celebrate the strength and resilience of women through engaging workshops, insightful discussions, and a pop-up market featuring artisanal and designer products. Connect with the community, support women entrepreneurs, and enjoy talks from health professionals, fun activities, giveaways, and more. The event runs from 11 AM to 9 PM—don’t miss this chance to uplift and empower while promoting health awareness!

Where? Canopy by Hilton, Al Seef

When? Sunday, October 20

Time? 11 am to 9 pm

Check out the full schedule of events here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAW STARZ EVENTS (@raw_starz.events)

6. Don’t miss the chance to watch Dracula reimagined: A thrilling, feminist revenge fantasy

If it’s a matter of your survival, can you tell the monster from the man?

Kate Hamill’s imaginative, gender-bending “feminist revenge fantasy” is at once thrilling and terrifying. You have never seen this Dracula, as it digs deep into the nature of predators and reimagines the story as smart, modern, and unsettling. With a high-octane, action-packed narrative, it comes with a racy soundtrack and sets to perfectly match its vibe.

With Hamill’s signature style, infusing this vampire tale with a post-modern wit, the stake through the heart of toxic masculinity had never felt quite so good.

Where? The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

When? Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Timings and tickets here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Junction (@junctiondubai)

5. An enchanting evening of deep relaxation and soulful connection under the magic of October’s full moon

Head over to Prana House for Lunar Waves- a full moon sound healing session to be hosted by wellness expert Aseya. The sound healing session is crafted to help you release, reset, and realign with your authentic selves. The session aims to offer a deep relaxation and soulful connection. The session can accommodate up to 15 pax.

The evening will feature the soothing vibrations of crystal bowls, Tibetan bowls, chimes, and other sound healing instruments, washing over you like gentle waves to calm the mind, body, and spirit. The Lunar Waves Sound healing technique provides a space to breathe deeply, let go of emotional blockages, and create room for new intentions and abundant possibilities. This session is ideal for anyone seeking clarity, renewal, or emotional release within a sacred environment, connecting with the transformative power of the lunar cycle.

Where? Prana House, Yoga and Wellness in Motor City

When? Saturday, Oct 19

Price? AED 120 pp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prana House Yoga Center Dubai|Wellness✨ (@pranahouse.me)

4. Eric Prydz Holo Live at Expo City Dubai

For the first and only time, the legendary Eric Prydz will bring his mind-blowing HOLO show to Expo City Dubai, making history in the Middle East. GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s ultimate technology extravaganza, is set to close with a spectacular finale like never before. Get ready for a night that will keep up to 18,000 fans dancing from 7:30 PM in an open-air venue and until the break of dawn. This is more than a concert—it’s a sensory journey that will light up the Dubai sky and leave you breathless.

Don’t miss out on the most anticipated electronic music event of the year. HOLO is coming to Dubai, and it’s going to be legendary!

Where? Expo City Dubai

When? Friday, Oct 18

Time? 7:30 pm (Gates close at 2 am)

Tickets here!

3. This Diwali jewellery collection is perfect for celebrating Modern-Day Queens

You are a queen and it’s time you got the jewels to prove it!

Tanishq’s newly launched Diwali collection, Nav Raani, is a tribute to the strength and elegance of modern-day queens (like you!). Drawing inspiration from the regal heritage of India’s past, the collection seamlessly blends traditional royal designs with contemporary sensibilities. Each piece is carefully crafted to reflect the grace and power of queens, offering a timeless appeal that suits the grandeur of Diwali celebrations. From intricate gold work to delicate diamond embellishments, Nav Raani embraces the spirit of luxury, making it a perfect addition to the festive season.

In the UAE, enjoy 100% off making charges on gold and diamond jewellery, plus free gold coins—a fantastic opportunity to treat yourself while saving!

Check out the Nav Raani collection here!

2. This beach party season opener is one you don’t want to miss

Kick off the season in style with AWAKEN Part 1 at Kyma Beach! Let the beats of @peacecontrol, @auguste_ofc, and resident DJs @bendahaloy, @rhumg_music, and @a.kala_musica take you on a musical journey. Doors open at 11 AM, so get ready for an unforgettable day of sun, sea, and incredible tunes. Don’t miss out on this epic beachside DJ event!

Where? Kyma Beach

When? Saturday, Oct 19

Time? Doors open at 11 am

For reservations, call +971 4 666 5999 or email book@kymabeach.ae.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyma Beach Dubai (@kymabeachdubai)

1. Don’t miss your chance to witness this magical phenomenon that has taken Las Vegas by storm

Celestia Nouveau brings its spectacular circus extravaganza to Al Ain, UAE, featuring awe-inspiring acts like acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and illusionists. This Las Vegas-inspired show combines world-class performances with cutting-edge technology for an unforgettable family-friendly experience.

Where? Al Ain, UAE

When? September 27 – October 20, 2024

Tickets? Starting from AED75 at Platinumlist.net

ALSO READ: Dubai Men Shocked After Being Asked To Pay Thousands On A First Date