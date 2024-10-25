WEEKEND HOTLIST: 14 Ways To Celebrate Halloween, Diwali, And More!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Arabian Warrior, a Middle East-born brand, will put thrill-seekers’ strength and endurance to the test on 26 October at Dubai Islands. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking to get your heart rate up, the race promises an adrenaline-pumping experience. The challenge offers three exciting race formats, each designed for participants of all skill levels, along with a special heat dedicated to women. Taking place across multiple categories including 5km, 10km, 20km, and a grueling 50km, the event marks Arabian Warriors’ GCC debut, and is the first of eight events taking place across the region.
Where? Dubai Islands
When? Saturday, Oct 26
Time? 7 am onwards
D’YAVOL, the global luxury collective founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Leti Blagoeva, Aryan Khan, and Bunty Singh, is making its grand debut in Dubai with an exclusive nightlife event, D’YAVOL AfterDark+. The launch event will take place on October 27th at the experiential Sky 2.0, featuring King Khan himself as the showstopper alongside a host of A-list celebrities and influencers.
The glittery, star-studded event promises a marvelous night of fashion, music, and luxury. As the highlight of the evening, Shah Rukh Khan will take center stage to unveil D’YAVOL X’s highly anticipated upcoming luxury streetwear collection, X3.
Where? Sky 2.0, Dubai
When? Sunday, October 27
Time? 10 PM to 4 AM
For those interested in attending this exclusive event, RSVP is required to www.dyavol.com/afterdark. Guests can secure their spot by contacting D’YAVOL via their website, WhatsApp, or email. A limited number of tickets will also be available for purchase at the venue on the night of the event for walk-in guests.
For more information about D’YAVOL and the AfterDark+ event, please visit www.dyavol.com/afterdark
Subway® is launching an all-new Footlongest Crunch Series AND setting a new Guinness World Record™ for the most people participating in a crunches relay this weekend!
Athletes Amal Bin Haidar, Former Captain of the UAE Women’s National Basketball Team; and Farah Jefry, football player in KSA’s Ittihad Ladies Football Club, will be a part of the Subway Footlongest Crunch Series too! Don’t forget to treat yourself to their two new subs, a freshly made salad, and the ultimate side of Footlong Loaded Doritos TM, the latest addition to Subway’s Series menu which includes a collection of freshly made chef-curated sandwiches.
Where? South View School
When? Saturday, Oct 26
Time? 2:30 pm
Wanna join? DM @subwayarabia on Instagram!
VOX Cinemas is giving horror fans a real treat (with none of the tricks!) this Halloween. From 10-31 October, moviegoers can enjoy 30% discount* on select horror movies. Make sure you use the code HORROR while booking!
Celebrate the spookiest time of the year on the big screen with latest spine-tingling releases including Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Afraid, Alien: Romulus, Bagman, Imaginary, Longlegs, Never Let Go, and Three. Book now at voxcinemas.com or the VOX app and use code HORROR.
Where? VOX Cinemas across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and Lebanon
When? Until October 31 only
Join for a glamorous evening with the legendary pianist Richard Clayderman as he takes the stage for a mesmerizing performance at Dubai Opera. Known for his exquisite interpretations and timeless compositions, Clayderman will take you into a world of musical brilliance and emotional depth. This concert promises to be a night filled with unforgettable melodies and captivating artistry. Secure your tickets now for a night to remember!
Where? Dubai Opera
When? Sunday, Oct 27
Time? Doors open 8 pm
Step into the magic this Halloween as Anna and Ilario Alicante ignite Tomorrowland’s Amare stage at Terra Solis Dubai on October 26. Let the desert come alive with haunting beats, mystical vibes, and an unforgettable journey under the stars. Book your overnight stay in Perseid or Orion Lodge for full experience.
Where? Terra Solis Dubai
When? Saturday, Oct 26
Time? Doors open at 8 pm
Get ready for Dubai biggest scary night of spine-tingling laughter and eerie excitement! This Halloween-themed improvisation show is an unforgettable evening of spontaneous storytelling and ghoulish fun. And if you are brave enough – be part of the show, join them on stage!
Where? The Junction, AlSerkal Avenue
When? Saturday, Oct 26
Time? Show starts at 8 pm
If you’re down to clown on Saturday night then you need to be here! The Off The Record parties are back for another epic night and they’re bringing back tunes from @gt.dxb, @aykay.d & @freskiie
RSVP mandatory, strictly ladies & couples. Gents AED 100 w one drink post 11:30 PM
Where? Boom Battle Bar, Double Tree Hilton, JBR
When? Sat, Oct 26
Time? 11 pm onwards
Five Iron Golf in Dubai is the largest Five Iron in the world. The venue is equipped with 17 state-of-the-art simulators powered by Trackman technology, six of which include the TruGolf MultiSport function, offering an array of sports experiences from football to basketball. The restaurant, bars, augmented reality darts, and table games can be experienced
without booking a simulator bay.
Starting now, simulator bays can be booked, each accommodating up to six guests, prices:
Where? The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi
Time? 6 am to 2 am
For more information or to book your experience, visit the website or contact us at (04) 396-6867.
Emirati artist Jalal Luqman will hold his first solo exhibition “What the Fire Left Behind,” at Art in Space Gallery in Dubai, from October 31 to November 18. This exhibition comes after a fire affected his stored works in his warehouse, destroying artwork and sculptures he created over more than thirty-four years.
Considered a pioneer of digital art and the first digital artist in the United Arab Emirates, Luqman pointed out the importance of artists, like everyone else, experiencing the trials of life in both its sweetness and bitterness, believing in the divine decree destined for them, and exploring the opportunities that arise from the challenges imposed by circumstances and surprises, especially those beyond their control.
Where? Art in Space, Downtown Dubai
When? Oct 31 to Nov 18
Celebrate the Festival of Lights with thoughtful and delightful gifts from Flowwow. Their curated selection includes luxurious hampers like the Diwali Hamper Box, featuring candles, dry fruits, chocolates, and hazelnut dragees, and the Elegant Diwali Hamperbox, which offers roasted almonds, a butterscotch crunch jar cake, and a heartfelt greeting card.
For sweet treats, explore the Diwali Cupcakes and Diya Combo or the Diwali Cupcake Wreath, both blending festive flavours with a symbolic chocolate diya. Add a touch of floral beauty with the vibrant Aura Bouquet or Blossoms of Hope. Finally, elevate the ambience with the warm, fragrant Creamy Sunset Scented Candle. Let Flowwow make your Diwali gifting special and memorable.
You are a queen and it’s time you got the jewels to prove it!
Tanishq’s newly launched Diwali collection, Nav Raani, is a tribute to the strength and elegance of modern-day queens (like you!). Drawing inspiration from the regal heritage of India’s past, the collection seamlessly blends traditional royal designs with contemporary sensibilities. Each piece is carefully crafted to reflect the grace and power of queens, offering a timeless appeal that suits the grandeur of Diwali celebrations. From intricate gold work to delicate diamond embellishments, Nav Raani embraces the spirit of luxury, making it a perfect addition to the festive season.
In the UAE, enjoy 100% off making charges on gold and diamond jewellery, plus free gold coins—a fantastic opportunity to treat yourself while saving!
Check out the Nav Raani collection here!
Celestia Nouveau brings its spectacular circus extravaganza to Al Ain, UAE, featuring awe-inspiring acts like acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and illusionists. This Las Vegas-inspired show combines world-class performances with cutting-edge technology for an unforgettable family-friendly experience.
Where? Al Ain, UAE
When? September 27 – October 20, 2024
Tickets? Starting from AED75 at Platinumlist.net
