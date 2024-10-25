WEEKEND HOTLIST: 14 Ways To Celebrate Halloween, Diwali, And More!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

14. This obstacle course is the perfect start to your Dubai Fitness Challenge

Arabian Warrior, a Middle East-born brand, will put thrill-seekers’ strength and endurance to the test on 26 October at Dubai Islands. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking to get your heart rate up, the race promises an adrenaline-pumping experience. The challenge offers three exciting race formats, each designed for participants of all skill levels, along with a special heat dedicated to women. Taking place across multiple categories including 5km, 10km, 20km, and a grueling 50km, the event marks Arabian Warriors’ GCC debut, and is the first of eight events taking place across the region.

Where? Dubai Islands

When? Saturday, Oct 26

Time? 7 am onwards

Get your tickets!

13. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan launch D’YAVOL in the UAE with Exclusive AfterDark+ Event

D’YAVOL, the global luxury collective founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Leti Blagoeva, Aryan Khan, and Bunty Singh, is making its grand debut in Dubai with an exclusive nightlife event, D’YAVOL AfterDark+. The launch event will take place on October 27th at the experiential Sky 2.0, featuring King Khan himself as the showstopper alongside a host of A-list celebrities and influencers.

The glittery, star-studded event promises a marvelous night of fashion, music, and luxury. As the highlight of the evening, Shah Rukh Khan will take center stage to unveil D’YAVOL X’s highly anticipated upcoming luxury streetwear collection, X3.

Where? Sky 2.0, Dubai

When? Sunday, October 27

Time? 10 PM to 4 AM

For those interested in attending this exclusive event, RSVP is required to www.dyavol.com/afterdark. Guests can secure their spot by contacting D’YAVOL via their website, WhatsApp, or email. A limited number of tickets will also be available for purchase at the venue on the night of the event for walk-in guests.

For more information about D’YAVOL and the AfterDark+ event, please visit www.dyavol.com/afterdark

12. Subway is about to set a Guinness World Record and you’re invited

Subway® is launching an all-new Footlongest Crunch Series AND setting a new Guinness World Record™ for the most people participating in a crunches relay this weekend!

Athletes Amal Bin Haidar, Former Captain of the UAE Women’s National Basketball Team; and Farah Jefry, football player in KSA’s Ittihad Ladies Football Club, will be a part of the Subway Footlongest Crunch Series too! Don’t forget to treat yourself to their two new subs, a freshly made salad, and the ultimate side of Footlong Loaded Doritos TM, the latest addition to Subway’s Series menu which includes a collection of freshly made chef-curated sandwiches.

Where? South View School

When? Saturday, Oct 26

Time? 2:30 pm

Wanna join? DM @subwayarabia on Instagram!

11. Enjoy 30% discount on horror movies with VOX Cinemas’ Films for the Fearless

VOX Cinemas is giving horror fans a real treat (with none of the tricks!) this Halloween. From 10-31 October, moviegoers can enjoy 30% discount* on select horror movies. Make sure you use the code HORROR while booking!

Celebrate the spookiest time of the year on the big screen with latest spine-tingling releases including Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Afraid, Alien: Romulus, Bagman, Imaginary, Longlegs, Never Let Go, and Three. Book now at voxcinemas.com or the VOX app and use code HORROR.

Where? VOX Cinemas across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and Lebanon

When? Until October 31 only

Book at VOX Cinemas

10. Richard Clayderman is coming to Dubai for one night only

Join for a glamorous evening with the legendary pianist Richard Clayderman as he takes the stage for a mesmerizing performance at Dubai Opera. Known for his exquisite interpretations and timeless compositions, Clayderman will take you into a world of musical brilliance and emotional depth. This concert promises to be a night filled with unforgettable melodies and captivating artistry. Secure your tickets now for a night to remember!

Where? Dubai Opera

When? Sunday, Oct 27

Time? Doors open 8 pm

Tickets here!

9. Experience haunting beats and magical vibes at Terra Solis this Halloween night

Step into the magic this Halloween as Anna and Ilario Alicante ignite Tomorrowland’s Amare stage at Terra Solis Dubai on October 26. Let the desert come alive with haunting beats, mystical vibes, and an unforgettable journey under the stars. Book your overnight stay in Perseid or Orion Lodge for full experience.

Where? Terra Solis Dubai

When? Saturday, Oct 26

Time? Doors open at 8 pm

Tickets here!

8. Join this improv Halloween Party at The Junction

Get ready for Dubai biggest scary night of spine-tingling laughter and eerie excitement! This Halloween-themed improvisation show is an unforgettable evening of spontaneous storytelling and ghoulish fun. And if you are brave enough – be part of the show, join them on stage!

Costume Extravaganza: Come dressed in your most creative Halloween costume! The best costume from the audience will win a special prize.

Haunting Ambience: Immerse yourself in a chilling Halloween atmosphere with spooky decorations and eerie lighting.

On-the-Spot Stories: Watch as our talented performers create hilarious and hair-raising stories right before your eyes, all inspired by audience suggestions.

Scary & Funny: Experience the perfect mix of fright and delight as our actors bring both chills and chuckles to the stage.

Where? The Junction, AlSerkal Avenue

When? Saturday, Oct 26

Time? Show starts at 8 pm

Tickets here!

7. This epic party is Off The Record (but I’ll tell you about it)

If you’re down to clown on Saturday night then you need to be here! The Off The Record parties are back for another epic night and they’re bringing back tunes from @gt.dxb, @aykay.d & @freskiie

RSVP mandatory, strictly ladies & couples. Gents AED 100 w one drink post 11:30 PM

Where? Boom Battle Bar, Double Tree Hilton, JBR

When? Sat, Oct 26

Time? 11 pm onwards

6. Binance Is Hosting A Major Web3 Event In Dubai!

Calling all Web3 and crypto enthusiasts (or those eager to explore the world of blockchain) – make sure to mark your calendars! Binance Blockchain Week is set to kick off over two thrilling days. This event will bring together leading policymakers, innovators, and investors for high impact discussions on the future of the industry. Expect an impressive lineup of guest speakers, including: ● Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Circle

● His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation

● Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Republic

● Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Group Binance’s event will centre around the theme of “Momentum,” where conversations will explore the current state of the industry, the hurdles overcome, and how momentum is taking things forward. Where? Coca-Cola Arena When? Oct 30 – 31 Price? Tickets from AED 1,100

Get your Binance Blockchain Week tickets here

5. Indoor golf is never a bad idea

Five Iron Golf in Dubai is the largest Five Iron in the world. The venue is equipped with 17 state-of-the-art simulators powered by Trackman technology, six of which include the TruGolf MultiSport function, offering an array of sports experiences from football to basketball. The restaurant, bars, augmented reality darts, and table games can be experienced

without booking a simulator bay.

Starting now, simulator bays can be booked, each accommodating up to six guests, prices:

30 minutes for 200 AED

60 minutes for 400 AED

90 minutes for 600 AED

Where? The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Time? 6 am to 2 am

For more information or to book your experience, visit the website or contact us at (04) 396-6867.

4. An Emirati artist is making a comeback after all his art got burnt in a fire

Emirati artist Jalal Luqman will hold his first solo exhibition “What the Fire Left Behind,” at Art in Space Gallery in Dubai, from October 31 to November 18. This exhibition comes after a fire affected his stored works in his warehouse, destroying artwork and sculptures he created over more than thirty-four years.

Considered a pioneer of digital art and the first digital artist in the United Arab Emirates, Luqman pointed out the importance of artists, like everyone else, experiencing the trials of life in both its sweetness and bitterness, believing in the divine decree destined for them, and exploring the opportunities that arise from the challenges imposed by circumstances and surprises, especially those beyond their control.

Where? Art in Space, Downtown Dubai

When? Oct 31 to Nov 18

3. Flowwow is going all out to make your Diwali bright and sweet

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with thoughtful and delightful gifts from Flowwow. Their curated selection includes luxurious hampers like the Diwali Hamper Box, featuring candles, dry fruits, chocolates, and hazelnut dragees, and the Elegant Diwali Hamperbox, which offers roasted almonds, a butterscotch crunch jar cake, and a heartfelt greeting card.

For sweet treats, explore the Diwali Cupcakes and Diya Combo or the Diwali Cupcake Wreath, both blending festive flavours with a symbolic chocolate diya. Add a touch of floral beauty with the vibrant Aura Bouquet or Blossoms of Hope. Finally, elevate the ambience with the warm, fragrant Creamy Sunset Scented Candle. Let Flowwow make your Diwali gifting special and memorable.

Find all the products here!

2. This Diwali jewellery collection is perfect for celebrating Modern-Day Queens

You are a queen and it’s time you got the jewels to prove it!

Tanishq’s newly launched Diwali collection, Nav Raani, is a tribute to the strength and elegance of modern-day queens (like you!). Drawing inspiration from the regal heritage of India’s past, the collection seamlessly blends traditional royal designs with contemporary sensibilities. Each piece is carefully crafted to reflect the grace and power of queens, offering a timeless appeal that suits the grandeur of Diwali celebrations. From intricate gold work to delicate diamond embellishments, Nav Raani embraces the spirit of luxury, making it a perfect addition to the festive season.

In the UAE, enjoy 100% off making charges on gold and diamond jewellery, plus free gold coins—a fantastic opportunity to treat yourself while saving!

Check out the Nav Raani collection here!

1. Don’t miss your chance to witness this magical phenomenon that has taken Las Vegas by storm

Celestia Nouveau brings its spectacular circus extravaganza to Al Ain, UAE, featuring awe-inspiring acts like acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and illusionists. This Las Vegas-inspired show combines world-class performances with cutting-edge technology for an unforgettable family-friendly experience.

Where? Al Ain, UAE

When? September 27 – October 20, 2024

Tickets? Starting from AED75 at Platinumlist.net

