WEEKEND HOTLIST: 13 Ways To Live Out Halloween, Diwali, And More!

13. The Halloween Hotlist should give you ideas

Zombie laser tag, comedy nights, and more…Dubai is going all out in the Halloween spirit. Take a look and see what spooks you most!

12. The Dubai Fitness Challenge is back with the JLT Fitness Hub

The most anticipated community event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge is back! Get ready to shine at the JLT Fitness Hub from November 2 to 9! It’s going to be an entire week packed with fun and fitness right at JLT Park. Join in for exciting activities like football and high-intensity workouts that will get your heart pumping! And there are plenty of activities for the kids too.

Looking to find your zen or unleash your energy? They have yoga sessions to help you unwind and stretch, along with Zumba, Brazilian, and Bollywood dance classes to keep the energy high.

Where? JLT Park

When? Nov 2-9

Time? 7 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm

Registration is FREE! Find the schedule here.

11. PLUMA Circus is sure to mesmerize with stunts, thrills, and endless magic

PLUMA Circus, Season 2 takes everything you loved about the original show and cranks it up a notch! Get ready for jaw-dropping performances, new daredevil acrobatics, and upgraded visual effects that will leave you on the edge of your seat. This year, expect more adrenaline-pumping moments and even more mesmerising acts, as the show brings the magic of the circus to life like never before.

Families will be captivated by the new array of colourful characters, mind-blowing stunts, and awe-inspiring moments that make PLUMA the ultimate family-friendly experience. From gravity-defying trapeze artists to spectacular 3D projections, this season promises non-stop thrills for circus lovers of all ages.

Where? Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall

When? Shows take place from Wednesday to Sunday

Tickets start from AED 95, with options up to AED 375. Children aged 2 and below attend free of charge.

Book here.

10. Sayf is back: where sizzling outdoor fun meets culinary extravaganza

As the temperature in Dubai begins to cool, the city’s social scene is about to heat up. Sayf, the renowned outdoor culinary and entertainment pop-up, is returning to Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City with a fresh look, enhanced entertainment, and a tantalizing new menu of global delicacies.

Prepare for a season of unforgettable evenings with friends as Sayf invites you to savor a fusion of delectable cuisine, expertly crafted by their renowned culinary team. You’ll be immersed in pulsating music, captivating live performances, and an ambiance that’s truly unparalleled in the emirate.

Where? Dubai Festival City, Festival Bay

For booking contact: +971 54 744 7007, +971 54 755 7007, +971 54 733 7007

9. The Dubai Women’s Run is back for another exciting year

It’s the 10th year of the Dubai Women’s Run, and it’s going to be huge! Mark your calendars for November 3rd and get ready to celebrate the strength and spirit of women in the UAE. Let’s make this event unforgettable!

Where? Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai

When? November 3, 2024

Price? Tickets start at AED 52 for adults and AED 26 for juniors

For more info and to register, check out Premier Online. Follow Women’s Run on social media @thewomensrun and @expocitydubai for the latest updates.

8. Jones The Grocer has launched a new Friday night sundown brunch

Friday evenings in Dubai just got even more exciting as Jones the Grocer introduces the all-new Sundown Brunch, a perfect mix of beachside vibes, delicious food, and live music!

Starting November 1st, the new brunch will be hosted every Friday evening from 7-10:30pm at the stunning Hilton Dubai Palm West Beach location and promises to be the ultimate weekend kick-off for friends and food lovers alike.

Gather family, friends, or your work colleagues for an unforgettable evening set against the breathtaking views of Dubai Marina, JBR and Bluewater’s Island. Guests can indulge in a delightful buffet, starting from just AED 210 for the soft package, AED 310 for the house package and AED 410 for the premium package. All packages are filled with mouthwatering dishes and free-flowing drinks, so you can say hello to the weekend whilst sipping cocktails on the beachside, watching the sun set and hearing the tunes of DJ Kate.

Where? Jones the Grocer, Palm West Beach, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When? Starting November 1, Every Friday, 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Where:

Packages:

Soft Beverage: AED 210

House Beverage: AED 310

Premium Beverage: AED 410

Bookings: For reservations, please call +971 54 998 6162 or email thepalm@jonesthegrocer.com.

7. It’s creepy carnival at Emirates Park Zoo

Have a frightfully fun Halloween experience at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. Dive into a day filled with animal encounters, dancing, face painting and surprises galore… Dress up and get ready for an unforgettable Halloween adventure! They also have an amazing staycation deal for just AED 1095!

Where? Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, Abu Dhabi

When? Oct 31 to Nov 2

Price? AED 55 Only

6. This Zombie laser tag hunt is an amazing way to spend Halloween

Loco Bear is bringing Zombie Nation 3 and it’s your turn to face the darkness. Limited slots are available so make sure you book yours RN! Gear up, lock, and load. The undead are coming!

P.s. From October 28 – November 3, Dress up with your friends, play your favorite games, and score 25% bonus credits when you spend AED 300 or more.

Where? Loco Bear, Al Quoz

When? Saturday and Sunday: Nov 2 & 3

Enquire now via DM @goloco.dxb

5. An immersive botanical beverage experience awaits at this Saturday brunch

Located on the terrace of The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, The CucumBar will be activated weekly as part of the infamous Bubbalicious brunch, as a refreshingly quirky installation, brimming with mischievous charm. Here, the peculiar world of cucumber and rose unfolds, so come, drink and be merry – and make every Saturday at The CucumBar an unforgettable experience.

Where? The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

Price? Starting from AED 585 per person

Reservations? Call: + 971 (0)4 511 7373 | Whatsapp: +971 (0) 56 501 0502 | Email: 03034.restaurants@westin.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by The CucumBar DXB (@thecuriouscucumber) 4. Enjoy 30% discount on horror movies with VOX Cinemas’ Films for the Fearless

VOX Cinemas is giving horror fans a real treat (with none of the tricks!) this Halloween. From 10-31 October, moviegoers can enjoy 30% discount* on select horror movies. Make sure you use the code HORROR while booking!

Celebrate the spookiest time of the year on the big screen with latest spine-tingling releases including Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Afraid, Alien: Romulus, Bagman, Imaginary, Longlegs, Never Let Go, and Three. Book now at voxcinemas.com or the VOX app and use code HORROR.

Where? VOX Cinemas across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and Lebanon

When? Until October 31 only

Book at VOX Cinemas

3. Don’t miss this open-air music experience at Expo City Dubai every Friday

Get ready for The Trellis by Al Wasl Plaza, an electrifying event debuting! For the first time, Dubai’s renowned DJs will take up residency, dropping beats through the state-of-the-art sound system and breathtaking projection displays. Each night will feature a fresh theme, blending music and visuals for an unforgettable immersive experience. With the city’s finest talent in the spotlight, THE TRELLIS is the can’t-miss event of the year!

Where? Expo City Dubai

When? Nov 1, 8, 15, 22

Price? Tickets at AED 150 (includes 1 complimentary drink)

2. An Emirati artist is making a comeback after all his art got burnt in a fire

Emirati artist Jalal Luqman will hold his first solo exhibition “What the Fire Left Behind,” at Art in Space Gallery in Dubai, from October 31 to November 18. This exhibition comes after a fire affected his stored works in his warehouse, destroying artwork and sculptures he created over more than thirty-four years.

Considered a pioneer of digital art and the first digital artist in the United Arab Emirates, Luqman pointed out the importance of artists, like everyone else, experiencing the trials of life in both its sweetness and bitterness, believing in the divine decree destined for them, and exploring the opportunities that arise from the challenges imposed by circumstances and surprises, especially those beyond their control.

Where? Art in Space, Downtown Dubai

When? Oct 31 to Nov 18

1. Flowwow is going all out to make your Diwali bright and sweet

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with thoughtful and delightful gifts from Flowwow. Their curated selection includes luxurious hampers like the Diwali Hamper Box, featuring candles, dry fruits, chocolates, and hazelnut dragees, and the Elegant Diwali Hamperbox, which offers roasted almonds, a butterscotch crunch jar cake, and a heartfelt greeting card.

For sweet treats, explore the Diwali Cupcakes and Diya Combo or the Diwali Cupcake Wreath, both blending festive flavours with a symbolic chocolate diya. Add a touch of floral beauty with the vibrant Aura Bouquet or Blossoms of Hope. Finally, elevate the ambience with the warm, fragrant Creamy Sunset Scented Candle. Let Flowwow make your Diwali gifting special and memorable.

Find all the products here!

