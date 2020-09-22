د . إAEDSRر . س

An Endangered Whale Shark Was Spotted In Dubai Marina This Morning

Hellloooooooo Autumn!

Yesterday we reported summer had officially ended and the thick fog this AM *almost made us forget about high humidity and scorching temps.

But this video snapped at 6.30am this morning near Bay Central is giving us LIFE. You can hear birds singing and you’ll spot what looks like a six-foot whale shark casually ambling through Marina shallows.

It’s not the first time the harmless slow-moving shark species have been spotted in the busy waterways, with numerous sightings of the stunning endangered creatures happening across Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the last number of years.

The whale shark is a gentle giant who feeds on plankton and is one of the least forboding sharks out there

