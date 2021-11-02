You Need To Present A Negative PCR Test To Attend UAE National Day Events

Commemoration Day and the UAE’s 50th National Day are just around the corner. You know the celebrations are going to be BIG for this amazing occasion. That being said, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have released some new guidelines to celebrate safely!

Guidelines for celebrating The UAE National Day were announced in today’s COVID-19 media briefing.

Those who are joining the public National Day celebrations must be vaccinated or have a green pass on their Al Hosn App and present a negative PCR test

Attending the National Day celebration regulations are as follows:

Those attending events that celebrate National Day must have taken the vaccination more than 14 days prior, or had the booster shot if it’s mandatory, or have a green pass status on Al Hosn App. In addition to presenting a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours of the event.

Venues can operate at 80% capacity for events. Attendees must avoid physical greetings and maintain distance when taking photos. It also goes without saying, face masks are mandatory to be worn indoors and in crowded areas, in addition to maintaining a physical distance of 1.5 metres.

While greeting, we urge the attendees to maintain social distance, avoid shaking hands or hug. When taking photos, we also ask them to keep proper distance.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 2, 2021

One rule that has eased is family members who stay together no longer need to maintain a physical distance

Members of the same family can stay together without the need to apply the physical distancing rule, while all others must maintain a distance of 1.5 metres.

