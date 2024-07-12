You’re About To Beat The Heat With This Epic Concert Lineup!

Get ready for a summer to remember with the much-anticipated return of Beat The Heat DXB at Dubai World Trade Centre. Happening over two thrilling weekends on July 12-13 and July 19-20, this year’s festival features four lively concerts showcasing the region’s top Arab rappers.

Music fans can expect an enjoyable experience packed with popular songs and energetic performances. From classic tunes to new hits, the stage will be buzzing with performances by well-known artists like Sillawy, Aziz Baraka, Noel kHarman, and more.

But there’s more to Beat The Heat DXB than just music. Attendees can enjoy exciting gaming areas, delicious food and drinks, and a variety of entertainment activities to keep everyone entertained all evening.

Tickets for Beat The Heat DXB are available now. Whether you’re a loyal fan or looking for something new, don’t miss this ultimate summer event at Dubai World Trade Centre. Be there for a celebration of rap culture and memorable moments against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai skyline!

Do not miss out and secure your spots ASAP! It is a must this summer. Get your spot here.

