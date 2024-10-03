“You Compete With Yourself” Lebanese Creator Sasha Afsh Talks Social Media And Authenticity

Sasha Khalil Afsh, a Lebanese content creator based in the United States, recently joined The Lovin Dubai Show to share her heartfelt journey of navigating cultural identity. Growing up in the US, Sasha spoke candidly about the emotional toll the ongoing situation in Lebanon has taken on her, voicing her deep concern for her family and the community affected. This context beautifully framed her thoughts on identity and belonging.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp.

Reflecting on her teenage years in America, Sasha shared how the struggle for acceptance led her to shift her identity and distance herself from her Arab roots. She stressed the significance of positive self-talk and how reframing negative thoughts can help combat feelings of inadequacy. Drawing from her own battles with eating disorders, she underscored the transformative power of self-compassion and awareness. By curating her social media to feature uplifting content, she was able to foster a healthier relationship with food and her body, reminding us that “social media isn’t all bad; it depends on how you use it.”

As the interview wrapped up, Sasha encouraged listeners to reconnect with their inner child and embrace what makes them unique, emphasizing that authenticity is the key to true happiness. She warmly invited anyone seeking guidance to reach out through her social media, reaffirming her commitment to helping others navigate societal pressures and discover their true selves.

Sasha Afsh: Navigating Third Culture, Relationships, and Life Lessons

READ NEXT: Ebraheem Al Samadi Shares His Take on Viral Diddy Scandal

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!