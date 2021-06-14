A Beach That Looks Like Zanzibar Is Right On Your Doorstep

A Beach That Looks Like The Zanzibar Is Right On Your Doorstep

In love with this place!

A beach center that looks like something you’d find in Zanzibar is getting heaps of attention on social with videos of this beach escape racking up thousands of views.

Setting the scene; Kite Beach Centre is set on its own glorious stretch of white sandy beach, it’s a place for adventure lovers, featuring a Tarzan gym and you can hit the ocean on a paddleboard, a kayak, or try kite surfing at UAQ’s first recognised kite surfing school.

Want to chill? It’s got holiday vibes nailed to a T. Book a beach hut, enjoy the munch at its cafe and resto, and yes doggo parents, it’s pet-friendly – ideal!

Main image via @selinas_sunshine and @daniwilsonnaqvi