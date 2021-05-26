Smell Like Singing-Sensation Amr Diab With The Launch Of His New Scent He’s been teasing it for yonks and now it’s finally here! Amr Diab has launched his first-ever Eau De Parfum and it sounds GLORIOUS. The Egyptian megastar created a unisex perfume… that’s right folks! It’s a scent both men and women will love, it comes in a premium black box with a card signed by the singer – fancy! It’s available exclusively on Amazon – get it now! AMAZON.AE The scent is named ’34’ after the year Amr Diab’s parents were born

He. Does. Not. Stop! The award-winning singer has featured in the global charts, he holds Guinness World Records, was the first Arab singer to receive the largest number of international music awards for most album sales in the Middle East and now he can add perfume-entrepreneur to his bow

The unisex scent combines a mixture of refreshing fruity scents of mandarin and bergamot, topped with patchouli and violet

Amr created a scent that reflects his personality and passion I am delighted to launch my first perfume through an exclusive collaboration with a reputable international company like Amazon and make it available to my fans in the UAE. One of my ambitions was to create a bold and modern fragrance that reflects my true personality and embodies the passion I have for my music and fans. This perfume comes in a wonderful blend that is best suited to women and men alike.

How much? Pay AED463 for 85ml Available to order on Amazon.ae now via this link . Prime members in the UAE can get their ‘Amr Diab Eau de Parfum 34’ delivery on the same day if they place their order before 12PM, with Prime Free Same-Day Delivery on Amazon.ae.

