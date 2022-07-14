Dubai Residents Spot Google Street View Camera

A Dubai resident spots Google updating it’s street view

A Dubai resident clicked a photo of Google updating it’s street view! The image was posted on Reddit, which started a discussion in the comments.

Some areas haven’t been updated for years!

Although Dubai is one on the most visited MENA regions on Google Street View, there are still some areas that haven’t been updated since 2014. One user commented that some areas have buildings, roads and entire streets missing!

Not the fanciest ride though…

Some users expressed their sadness in seeing the machine on a Toyota Hilux.

How do they do it?

Google attaches a 360 degree camera on a vehicle, which drives up and down streets. You can also contribute! You can click images and submit it to the website!

Also read: This Dubai Singer’s Latest Hit Is Going Viral On Tik Tok