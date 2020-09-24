Latest
The Shocking Truth Of What Happens To Captured Stray Cats In Dubai Via Private Pest Control Parties
*WARNING: This article may contain some distressing images* TIME FOR A REALITY CHECK. The topic of stray animals being mistreated in Dubai is taking over dinner table conversations more and more by the day AFTER Dubai-based property developers announced that an AED500 fine on residents who are caught feeding stray animals. Property developers defended their...
