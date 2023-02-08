10 FREE Valentine’s Day Date Spots To Ignite The Flames Of Love In Dubai

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and let’s be real, fancy dinner plans can be a major buzzkill for your bank account. But who says you have to splurge to have a good time? Dubai has got you covered with these 10 killer free date spots that will make your heart skip a beat. With these fab venues being free, you put your attention to food, gifts and cuddles. So, grab your bae and plan a low-key but lit V-Day adventure!

10. Al Mamzar Beach Park

Take a romantic stroll beachside with your bae, and pair the walk with their fave snacks to top up the low-key romance!

9. The Beach at JBR

Enjoy some quality bonding time along the shore while taking in stunning views of Dubai’s skyline.

8. Dubai Fountain, Downtown Dubai

Watch the mesmerizing dance of water, light, and music at the world’s largest choreographed fountain system, perfect for a romantic evening.

Surprise them with some flowers post the show for extra brownie points!

7. Dubai Creek Harbour

Take a leisurely stroll around the park while taking in the picturesque views of Dubai Creek, complete with a stunning skyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Address Grand Creek Harbour (@addressgrandcreek)

6. The Dubai Marina

Enjoy a romantic boat ride or just take in the views of the marina with its impressive high-rise buildings and luxurious yachts.

5. Burj Khalifa Park

With stunning city views and the iconic tower, it’s got the perfect backdrop for a cute pic. Plus, the peaceful and relaxing atmosphere with its green spaces, water features and gardens will set the mood. And, if you and bae are looking for something to do, the park has got you covered with picnic areas, walking paths, and fountains. Plus, it’s conveniently located, so you won’t have to travel far to get there. All in all, Burj Khalifa Park is a solid choice for a romantic date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)

4. The Promenade at Dubai Festival City Mall

Take in breathtaking views of Dubai Creek and the skyline while strolling along the promenade, an ideal spot for a picnic and some one on one time with your s/o.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Festival City Mall (@dubaifestivalcitymall)

3. Cycle around Kite Beach

Pick up a Careem Bike and hit the tracks with boo. Soak in the iconic Burj Al Arab views and make a pitstop at any of the yummy food trucks for some bites by the bay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kite Beach (@kitebeachdubai)

2. Camping at Al Quadra

If you’re looking for a fresh and romantic way to celebrate V-Day, camping at Al Quadra Desert should be at the top of your list. You’ll create memories that’ll last a lifetime and bond over the peaceful desert surroundings. Plus, the clear night skies make for a dreamy stargazing sesh and a much-needed break from city life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Punjabi | انمول بونجابي (@anmol_punjabi)

1. A coffee date at Al Seef

Afterall, Al Seef has one of the most ‘grammable Starbucks outlets in Dubai.

Apart from gabbing coffee you can explore the historic alleyways of Dubai and learn about the city’s rich cultural heritage, all while taking in breathtaking views of traditional architecture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Seef Dubai (@alseefdubai)

