17-Year-Olds Can Now Get A Driver’s License In The UAE

This is about to be an early start to the freedom of the open road…

The UAE dropped the news that 17-year-olds can now snag their driver’s licenses… But hey, just remember to keep your eyes on the road and your phone down—TikTok can wait!

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

This is BIG news

According to UAE’s Media Office, starting March 29, 2025, you’ll be able to grab your driver’s license at just 17. The government has rolled out a new traffic law that’s sure to have parents both excited… (and slightly terrified).

Looks like 17 just became the new 18…

Before this change, you had to be 18 to get your driving license for cars in the UAE and 17 for motorcycles. But now, the age limit is the same for both, making it easier for teens to hit the road. With this new ruling, the UAE is officially the trendsetter in the GCC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The news about lowering the driving age has sparked a mix of reactions from the public

While some folks are curious about how this will spice up traffic, others are thinking the age limit should really be set at 25 (lol). On the flip side, almost-17-year-olds are thrilled, ready to hit the roads and show what they’ve got.

And let’s face it, parents are probably hoping their teens don’t find out about this anytime soon…

The Lovin Dubai Show: 17-Year-Olds Can Get Driving Licenses in the UAE

READ NEXT: A Dubai Delivery Courier Returned AED 17,000 To A Customer!

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!