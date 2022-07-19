د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Residents May Have To Wait Up To 2-Months To Obtain A Schengen Visa This Summer

UAE residents looking to escape the summer heat and vacation in cooler Schengen countries will have to wait it out till September for visa appointments due to a surge in demand as the travel sector recovers rapidly post the ease of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

Expats and all those living in any of the seven emirates of the UAE, who do not hold a UAE passport, and do not belong to any of the Schengen visa-exempt categories, will need to obtain a visa. UAE passport holders, however, do not need a visa to enter any of the Schengen Countries.

Note: (Starting January 1, 2023, Emiratis will have to apply for an ETIAS visa prior to their travel towards Europe to be allowed to entry).

The 26 countries of the Schengen area are:

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. The Czech Republic
  4. Denmark
  5. Estonia
  6. Finland
  7. France
  8. Germany
  9. Greece
  10. Hungary
  11. Iceland
  12. Italy
  13. Latvia
  14. Liechtenstein
  15. Lithuania
  16. Luxembourg
  17. Malta
  18. The Netherlands
  19. Norway
  20. Poland
  21. Portugal
  22. Slovakia
  23. Slovenia
  24. Spain
  25. Sweden
  26. Switzerland

In a report released by Khaleej Times, it was disclosed that “Schengen visa appointments can only be booked in September and, thereafter, there’s a processing time of 15 to 18 days. the report also mentioned that visa processing is faster for those who have travelled to the EU before, but for those going for the first time, it can take more time.”

For more information on Schengen visas or to APPLY for one, click here

