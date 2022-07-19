UAE Residents May Have To Wait Up To 2-Months To Obtain A Schengen Visa This Summer

UAE residents looking to escape the summer heat and vacation in cooler Schengen countries will have to wait it out till September for visa appointments due to a surge in demand as the travel sector recovers rapidly post the ease of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

Expats and all those living in any of the seven emirates of the UAE, who do not hold a UAE passport, and do not belong to any of the Schengen visa-exempt categories, will need to obtain a visa. UAE passport holders, however, do not need a visa to enter any of the Schengen Countries.

Note: (Starting January 1, 2023, Emiratis will have to apply for an ETIAS visa prior to their travel towards Europe to be allowed to entry).

The 26 countries of the Schengen area are:

Austria Belgium The Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta The Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland

In a report released by Khaleej Times, it was disclosed that “Schengen visa appointments can only be booked in September and, thereafter, there’s a processing time of 15 to 18 days. the report also mentioned that visa processing is faster for those who have travelled to the EU before, but for those going for the first time, it can take more time.”

For more information on Schengen visas or to APPLY for one, click here.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Reveals Huge Metaverse Strategy

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.