Announcements
Private Sector Gets 4-Days Off For Eid Al Adha 2022
#MOHRE announces the #EidAlAdha holiday in the private sector from 8 – 11 July. Work will resume on Tuesday, 12 July. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/kHaDKVkJCj
— MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 30, 2022
The public sector would also enjoy the same holidays.
According to the Islamic Calendar, the month of Zul Hijjah starts today. Arafah Day and Eid falls on Zul Hijjah 9th to 13th, which is 8th July to 11th July for us.
Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The First Day Of Eid Has Been Announced!
ALSO READ: Dubai Ranks Among The Top 10 Family Vacay Spots 2022
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.