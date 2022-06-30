د . إAEDSRر . س

Private Sector Gets 4-Days Off For Eid Al Adha 2022

The UAE will get 4 days off for this Eid Al Adha!
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the Eid Al Adha holidays for private sector is from Friday 8th July to Monday 11th July. Offices will return on Tuesday 12th July.

The public sector would also enjoy the same holidays.

According to the Islamic Calendar, the month of Zul Hijjah starts today. Arafah Day and Eid falls on Zul Hijjah 9th to 13th, which is 8th July to 11th July for us.

