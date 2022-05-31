Dubai Ranks Among The Top 10 Family Vacay Spots 2022

The Points Guy put it to the test. Pitting all the possible holiday destinations against each other and came up with a list. They pulled their own extensive travel experience, researched new resorts and activities, and compiled data from travel sites like Priceline and Vrbo and now we have the ultimate travel guide!

The top 10 family vacation destination of 2022 is out and Dubai is among them

Dubai Tourism (DET) mentioned the study on Twitter.

They included the ‘what to do,’ ‘how to get there,’ and ‘where to stay’ in Dubai

This city is known for its unconventional hot spots like Ski Dubai or Dubai Deep Dive, but it’s got loads of activities that the whole family can enjoy like IMG World’s of Adventure and Dubai Parks and Resorts if you’re looking for theme parks that are out of this world! The Dubai Mall is also a massive shopping and entertainment hub that gathers thousands of tourists. Something a little more hidden gem-like are the Sole Mio Beach Club on Kite Beach and The Green Planet – AMAZING!

In terms of how to get to Dubai, the website recommends Delta SkyMiles, Air France and KLM, but nothing beats Emirates Airlines honestly!

As for the where to stay aspect, the site recommends the W Dubai and Atlantis the Palm.

Dubai’s just got it all!