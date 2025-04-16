Dubai’s Best Pizza Spots That Go Beyond Your Basic Pepperoni

Top 10 pizza places in Dubai

Dubai’s pizza scene is anything but basic and these spots are proof. Whether you’re into thin and crispy, fluffy and blistered, or slices bigger than your head, here are the pizzerias you knead to know about.

10. Il Motto

Once a NYC legend, now a JBR gem. Il Motto dishes out top-tier pizzas in a cozy beachfront setting. The real star? Their weekend free-flowing pizza brunches (yes, you read that right) on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. It’s also date-night central on weekends with couple combos and a breezy terrace perfect for Dubai’s cooler months.

Important bits:

What: NYC-style pizza + epic weekend pizza brunches

Where: JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR

When: Pizza brunches – Fri & Sat nights, Sun afternoons | Date night – Fri to Sun, 5–8PM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IL Motto Pizzeria Dubai (@ilmottopizzeria.dxb)

9. Gigi Rigolatto – Gigi Dubai

More than just a restaurant – Gigi at J1 Beach is an experience. Lounge by the sea, relax in private cabanas, or bring the kids for a day at the Gigi Circus while you dine on luxe Italian fare, including standout pizzas. It’s beachside dining done right.

Important bits:

What: Beachside Italian restaurant with pizza + more

Where: J1 Beach, Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Rigolatto Dubai (@gigi_beach_dubai)

8. Moon Slice Pizza

This one’s for the adventurous eaters. Moon Slice ditches the basic toppings and dives straight into the wild. Think wagyu carpaccio, spicy meatballs, and truffle-loaded white bases. One standout? A short rib pizza with a tangy BBQ base and another that comes with yuzu mayo and avocado (trust the process).

Important bits:

What: Wildly creative Neapolitan pizzas

Where: Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Slice (@moonslicepizza)

7. L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Straight from Naples to JBR, this legendary pizzeria sticks to tradition – just four classic pies on the menu, made exactly the same way they’ve been doing it since 1870. You’ll feel like Julia Roberts in Eat, Pray, Love the moment you take a bite.

Important bits:

What: Iconic Neapolitan pizza from Naples

Where: JBR (original Dubai location: City Walk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele Dubai (@anticapizzeriadamichele.dubai)

6. Naughty Pizza

Cheesy, bubbly, and just the right amount of naughty. This fun-loving spot in Business Bay dishes out fluffy crusts and mouthwatering pies in a cozy Italian-inspired setting. Bonus: it’s pretty budget-friendly too!

Important bits:

What: Feel-good pizzas with Italian flair

Where: Vezul Residence, Business Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓝𝓪𝓾𝓰𝓱𝓽𝔂 𝓟𝓲𝔃𝔃𝓪 ™️🍕 | DXB 🇦🇪 (@naughtypizza.dxb)

5. Pitfire Pizza

A Dubai OG. Pitfire delivers a perfect mashup of New York and Neapolitan styles with puffed, blistered crusts and wild toppings like potato, dates, and turkey ham.

Important bits:

What: New York-Neapolitan-style pizzas

Where: Dubai Hills Estate (Multiple locations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitfire Pizza Dubai (@pitfirepizzabakers)

4. Pull Me Pizza

Slices or full 20-inch pies – you choose your pizza adventure. This homegrown spot is all about big flavor: honey-drizzled pepperoni, BBQ beef, sautéed onions… and a hot honey side you’ll want to put on everything.

Important bits:

What: NYC-style pizza by the slice or whole

Where: Alcove Residences Building, JVC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULL ME PIZZERIA (@pullmepizzeria)

3. Blu Pizzeria

Small menu, big flavor. Tucked away in Umm Suqeim, Blu is a sourdough crust haven with only a few pizzas on the menu – but trust us, they nail each one. Go classic with burrata or spicy pepperoni, or level up with musakhan or truffle-topped creations.

Important bits:

What: Neapolitan-style pizzas with sourdough crust

Where: Umm Suqeim Harbour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLU PIZZERIÁ (@blupizzeria)

2. Pulcinella

Voted the best pizza in the UAE by The Kris Fade Show, Pulcinella serves up real-deal Napoletana pies in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Expect friendly vibes, authentic flavors, and desserts that deserve their own spotlight. Plus, parking is a breeze.

Important bits:

What: Award-winning authentic Napoletana pizza

Where: Canal Residence, Sports City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulcinella Restaurant (@pulcinelladubai)

1. Za Za Slice

From Sole DXB pop-up to cult pizza fave, Za Za Slice is the cool kid on the block. It’s all about thin, crunchy slices topped with premium Italian ingredients. Limited seats, so come early (or be ready to queue).

Important bits:

What: Gourmet thin-crust pizza

Where: Jumeirah Garden City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘Za ‘Za (@zazaslice)

Now go forth and eat your way through these crust legends.

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!