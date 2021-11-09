4 Ways To Get Fit At Expo 2020 This Dubai Fitness Season 

Expo 2020 Dubai is one of those rare destinations that has it ALLLLLL!

Food, entertainment, performances, adventure, knowledge, science, tech and FITNESS: A definite one-stop-venue for kids and adults alike for a memorable day out.

Get moving and squeeze in your 30X30 this Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) at the Expo 2020 Fitness Village. This fitness hub is packed with:

Running events

A Global Fitness Stage

Football pitch

Cricket nets

A gym

Multisports area

And so much more!

So here are 4 ways to get fit at Expo 2020 Dubai

4. Go running at Expo 2020 Dubai

Runners of all levels can lace-up and pick up the pace at The Expo Running Club for all 182 days of Expo 2020 Dubai, with up to four 30-minute classes taking place daily!

There’s also a number of special events to ink into the calendar. Get ready for the informal Run the World Family Run, taking place every Saturday morning, 9:30am at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub, and enjoy the wonders of Expo.

Register at PremierOnline.com

3. Cycle around Expo 2020’s 1,080-acre site

Explore the Expo’s 192 country pavilions in just one hour by bike, with a FREE cycling tour of Expo 2020.

Just book a slot to join a small group of other riders on a guided tour of Expo 2020’s pavilions, complete with either English or Arabic commentary.

Tour all three districts – Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity – in no time at all and get a unique view of the event’s sights.

Bicycles are provided, and the activity is open to anyone aged 12+.

More deets here.

2. Take part in events running on the Global Fitness Stage at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub

The Global Fitness Stage Programme will run for the full 182 days of Expo 2020.

Special sessions held at the Global Fitness Stage will focus on building a runner’s stamina, flexibility, mobility and will also work on injury rehab.

Other Fitness Village areas include:

The Aussie Park 5-a-side Football Pitch

Multi-sports Court Area

The Global Fitness Stage

Big Bash Cricket Nets

Gym And Health Studio (indoor)

Activation / Exhibition Space

1. Take part in events hosted by participating countries at the Expo

Australia: discover 59 events, including 1039 sessions, women-only activities and the Sports Academy and Leadership Forum.

New Zealand: try weekend Les Mills sessions during Expo 2020, including Body Combat, Body Attack and Grit 30.

Croatia: attend a sports and fitness showcase, featuring sporting legends like Davor Šuker, Luka Modrić and Goran Ivanišević.

USA: meet the Harlem Globetrotters and enter 3-on-3 basketball tournaments every weekend.

France: catch the Shizen Sport Truck, a mobile sports field with a cross-training area, stadium, boxing room and more – 3-9 November.

Russia: the Winter Sports Festival welcomes visitors for coaching sessions from Russian Olympic gymnasts and track and field legends.

Unwind after a fitness session at Garden on 1, a fun and casual hangout spot in the Mobility District!

Expect comfy lounge seating, foosball, a pool table, huge TV screens and outdoor areas for fresh air. Themed around sports, the expansive sports lounge should inspire DFC participants to charge up and keep moving.

Check out the full list of activities happening at Expo 2020 and register right, here.

