UAE Residents To Enjoy A 5-Day-Long Weekend For Eid Al Fitr

As we adjust to the new work week and the weekend switch, we can’t help but look forward to the next public holiday here in the UAE.

But apart from the long weekend, UAE peeps are also wondering what the auspicious month of Ramadan will look like this 2022.

This year, Ramadan is all set to begin on Saturday, April 2 and go on until Sunday, May 1. This means it’ll be 30 days of fasting with the first day of Eid Al Fitr falling on Monday, May 2.

This would most likely result in a 5-day long weekend, from Saturday, April 30, till Wednesday, May 4.

*(Dates are subject to the sighting of the crescent moon).

Fasting hours for Ramadan will increase from 13 hours and 40 mins to 14 hours and 20 mins as the month progresses

Residents plan their schedules and work routines well in advance of the holy month, thus astronomical predictions of the crescent sighting help devotees plan ahead.

