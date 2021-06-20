8 Reasons Why Some People Won't Like Dubai

Honey, all the glitters in Dubai… is most DEFFO GOLD! The skyscraper-studded city is the land of hustle, work hard and reap the benefits. Expats from all over the world come down to make a livelihood and in the meanwhile enjoy the city’s many, MANY plus points: e.g. the safety, the sunny-side-up weather, the diverse crowd and the laws that keep things orderly and respectful… there’s really a lot to love. And according to Nick (@nickm1k), if you don’t like nice things then Dubai ain’t your cuppa tea sis! So if you like leading a complicated life then here are 8 reasons why you should not come to Dubai.

8. Here the people don’t pay taxes So if you like paying taxes then… Dubai should be the last city on your mind.

7. No gloomy weather… So you can be sure there are no vampires lurking around. But hey, if cold, dark and gloomy weather is more your thang, then Dubai won’t cut it.

6. Those who don’t like CLEAN beaches won’t be able to deal here

5. If you hate tanning, sunbathing, sun lounging then there’s another reason to hate Dubai

4. Who needs good aesthetics and good views… amirite?!

3. For peeps… modern and clean cities like Dubai just don’t cut it!

2. If you’re too indecisive then the number of restos in Dubai will leave you dizzy

1. If you like being a Karen and manifest horrible customer service into your life then Dubai’s top-notch customer service will let you down!

Want some more reasons to hate Dubai? Then check out the reaction to Nick’s tweet! Issa whole party in the comments…

