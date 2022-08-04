A Click Of Dubai’s Ruler Along With Fazza & The Royal Twins Sees 3 Generations In One Frame

How much swooning is TOO much swooning?!

We say no amount is too much when it comes to the UAE royals. And to add to Dubai’s obsession with the ruling family, the Crown Prince of Dubai shared an ADORABLE click of himself on a tricycle along with HH Sheikh Mohammed, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai and the royal TWINS, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha bint Hamdan.

The clan are clearly enjoying their summer vaycays like us regular folk, with some good ‘ole family bonding time… but ofc in lavish farmhouses… lavish cars… and lavish jets

The little prince has been enjoying a lot of quality, one-on-one time with his pops as of late

Last week, Fazza shared some fuzzy moments with his son, Sheikh Rashid at his F3 Stables in Dubai. In this picture, you can see the young royal sporting an adorable blue jumper in the rainy weather and showing some love to the horsey.

This image has our HEARTS! The royal daddy-son duo walking hand-in-hand through the F3 yard is EVERYTHING!

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: A Driver’s Car Flips And Crashes While Taking Photos Of The Floods

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.