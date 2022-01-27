A Dubai PR Freelancer Got Scammed Out Of AED8k & It's Just Not Okay

The ‘freelance’ market (not just in Dubai, but around the world) comes with its fair share of pros and cons.

The advantages of freelancing include the flexibility of timings, freedom of pivoting between projects and best of all, calling the shots on what you go through with. The cons include juggling multiple clients, inconsistent work and cash flow, having to chase clients for payments, hustling for new gigs 24/7 etc.

It’s a dicey industry to navigate and when clients choose to fool around with freshmen, the experience sticks.

A young 24-year-old PR Freelancer shared her account of when she got duped out of AED7-8k and the ordeal is just all too relatable for freelancers everywhere

A Dubai-based fashion designer was looking to organize an event back in February 2020 and got in touch with the PR Freelancer (as collaborating with agencies was getting too pricey for the designer).

Following that the two parties met and agreed on the event outline, as well as the budget. All discussions were then recorded and confirmed via email, however, there was no contract in place to corroborate the freelancer’s service fees.

“She wanted special PR boxes with lights made etc And She wanted an influencer event.

Each of these are generally a BOMB if you do it with agencies but I helped her out at a lower price, we agreed on email everything done!

I started production, helped her with her social media content – even tho we never agreed on this. Mid way she goes like she wants an influencer photoshoot – I said ok, didn’t charge her extra.”

“So boxes were sent out to each influencer, stories came in, everything was fine, her social was up to date, then comes the event day. She wanted random things last minute to be added, I got her a venue, I got her activities for the event, and full event set up A-Z”

The designer paid half of the freelancer’s fees in advance and was meant to pay the balance on the day of the event.

Alas, the client started listing out excuses e.g. the production was late etc. for why the full payment should NOT be credited.

“So after chasing her for so long she finally came to meet me and she brought two-three friends/brothers idk what to intimidate me. It was a whole mess. I showed her our agreement and everything was done, she started nitpicking… just to get out of paying.

She had to pay me around 7-8k, she said for ur quality ok work I think you only deserve 1k.

She took out the NOTE. And gave it to me. I gave it back and said, I hope karma serves you well and I’m worth much more than this.”

Taking away from this ordeal, always maintain the practice of drawing up a contract and having it signed by the patron to avoid breach of payments

To register a labour complaint call the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE), on 800-60.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Flights To The UAE From 12 African Countries Can Restart

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most-Talked About ‘Dubai’ 2021 Moments